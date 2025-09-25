Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: Sept. 25, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m., odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Childhood Movie Day, 4 p.m. (6+) Library. How to Train Your Dragon. Plus popcorn!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Story Thyme at the Farmstand, 10:30 a.m. (0 – 4) A mix of old and new favorite books, read at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand. No registration required.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4)

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Fall Flower Photography, 9:30 – 11 a.m. KC Bailey will guide guests on special techniques, on a truck tour through Mashomack meadows. Sign up by emailing [email protected]

Repair Cafe, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bring items needing repair to the library, where volunteers will be available to fix them.

Shakespeare in Community, 12:30 p.m. Zoom. Much Ado about Nothing. Register at silibrary.org

Toni Morrison Book Club, 2 p.m. Zoom. Register at silibrary.org

Oysters ‘R’ Here, 4 – 7 p.m. Shelter Island History Museum. All you can eat oysters and light bites; beer and wine. Music, silent auction, raffle. Tickets at shelterislandhistorical.org

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Great Decisions: China and the West, 5:30 p.m. Shelter Island History Museum. Wharton Profession Sandy Day and banker Iqbal Mamdani will discuss current issues and challenges. Register at silibrary.org

Mystery Book Club, 5:30 p.m. Zoom. “None of This Is True.” Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Autumn Harvest Breads, 7 p.m. Zoom. “The Bread Monk.” Presented by the Shelter Island Library. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3

Long Island Birds, 7 p.m. Zoom. Birder Dianne Taggart discusses the “Weird, Wild, Wacky, Wonderful” activities of local birds. Presented by the Shelter Island Library. Register at silibrary.org

Garlic at the Goat, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Come to the 1901 Grill and help shuck garlic for Sylvester Manor Farm. $40 tickets include light bites and a drink. Singalong with Bennett Konesni in a fun, community event. Tickets at sylvestermanor.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4

Fall Garlic Planting and Singalong, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free, at Sylvester Manor Farm, 21 Manwaring Rd.

Lions Gala,5:30 – 8 p.m. 75th Anniversary celebration. Abundant appetizers, dancing, cash bar. Drawing for a Sunfish. Tickets at shelterislandlions.org

TOWN MEETINGS

Town Board Budget Work Session,Friday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

West Neck Water District Board,Friday, Sept. 26, 3 to 4 p.m.

Town Board Budget Work Session,Monday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee,Monday, Sept. 29, 2 to 3 p.m.

Town Board Meeting,Monday, Sept. 29, 6 to 9 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, Sept. 30, 1 to 5 p.m.

WQIAB,Thursday, Oct. 2, 6 to 7 p.m.