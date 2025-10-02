Soloviev Group issues transition statement

(Credit: Reporter file)

Hayden Soloviev, who has been overseeing the acquisitions on Shelter Island, provided the following statement this morning to the Reporter regarding its prescription transitions:

According to the Soloviev Group, “The pharmacy has experienced significant operating deficits in recent years and has absorbed these losses while continuing to serve the needs of the community. Despite extensive efforts to identify a new operator to lease or purchase the business, it became clear that the financial position made an acquisition difficult to bring to fruition. While the challenges of operating the pharmacy were unsustainable, our priority remains easing this transition to ensure that residents continue to have reliable access to prescription services.”

Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy is working closely with local partners and Southold Pharmacy, the previous operator of the pharmacy, has agreed to assume all current prescriptions unless otherwise directed by October 7, 2025. Delivery details as solidified will be shared.

Customers may also choose to transfer their existing prescriptions to a pharmacy of their choice at any time prior to this date. Recommended pharmacies include Cutchogue Barth’s Pharmacy, Colonial Drugs & Surgicals, Greenport Drugs LLC, Sag Harbor Pharmacy, and White’s Apothecary.

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy will continue to sell over-the-counter medications, and the pharmacist will remain available by phone through October 31, 2025, for questions regarding existing prescriptions, prescription transfers, and medical records. Customers can reach the pharmacy directly at (631) 749-0445.

Additionally, Soloviev Group has committed to a monetary donation and will work closely with the Senior Center to ensure that funds are directed to best assist local seniors and homebound individuals during the transition and with future prescription needs.