Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Oct. 2, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

A blow to public health

To the Editor: The loss of a community pharmacy is more than an inconvenience. It is a blow to public health, especially for the elderly, disabled, and chronically ill.

But it affects everyone. If your child spikes a fever and needs antibiotics tonight, can you wait three days for Amazon? If you wake up in pain, will a mail-order pharmacy be there in the morning?

Keeping a pharmacy open is extraordinarily expensive. Rent, utilities, pharmacists’ salaries, and a regulated inventory all add up. Add the endless paperwork of insurance companies and you have a business with razor-thin profitability. Now as customers shift to mail-order and more residents can’t afford prescriptions because of insurance gaps, even healthy pharmacies slide into loss. And money-losing businesses cannot survive.

This isn’t just a Shelter Island problem. Across the U.S., pharmacies are vanishing. Since 2010, one in three have closed. Rite Aid is bankrupt. CVS and Walgreen’s are shutting stores. Independents are being crushed by corporate chains that can buy and sell drugs far cheaper.

What can be done? The Senior Center can’t dispense drugs. Neither can nonprofits. Should the town step in? Subsidize a private business? Create a municipal pharmacy?

The collapse of pharmacies is one more symptom of a national healthcare crisis. With billions in cuts to Medicaid and the loss of ACA subsidies in the Republicans’ “Big Beautiful Bill,” hundreds of rural hospitals will soon close. Will Eastern Long Island Hospital be one of them?

Ignoring the problem is not an option. A community without a pharmacy or a hospital is one where urgent care is dangerously delayed. We need a universal healthcare solution now.

GEORGE F. HUHN

Shelter Island

A modest proposal

To the Editor: I recently went on a hike in the Mashomack Preserve, something I have done many times. It was lovely, peaceful, and rejuvenating. Suffice it to say that it’s one of Shelter Island’s true jewels. However, I was distressed by something I observed: there are, in the preserve, a lot of trees — dare I say, too many trees!

All I could think of was how many rakes or exhaust-spewing leaf blowers it would take to properly clean up the place every autumn. I know that The Nature Conservancy, as a nonprofit, likely does not have the resources to provide for this much-needed annual housekeeping (though I am certain that, now that the Mets season is over, the Hardware Store would gladly fill the rake order).

And then it dawned on me: why not ask the Soloviev Group to chop down the trees? No trees, no leaves! They seem to be expert at eliminating quirky, idiosyncratic Shelter Island treasures and, in the process, have leached some of the character out of this glorious island surrounded by islands.

Here today, gone tomorrow. Although some might say that allowing the Soloviev Group to chop down the majority of the trees in Mashomack is a rather drastic step to take, I am delighted to counter that there would be one fringe benefit: Perhaps they could clear a modest patch that might be the perfect site for a much-needed resource — a pharmacy.

SCOTT A. ROBBINS

Shelter Island

Mad as hell

To the Editor: The decision to close the Pharmacy was not made by one person, and attributing responsibility to a single individual is both inaccurate and unfair. Stacey has consistently acted with the best interests of Shelter Island in mind, and this outcome reflects a corporate decision rather than one person.

I have had the privilege of getting to know Stacey over the past five years and can attest to her dedication to our community. I remain hopeful that Amber’s ongoing efforts will help identify a viable solution.

I’m upset as well, and use the Pharmacy for all my meds. We all should be mad as hell, but let’s not go after one individual; the issue is corporations and insurance companies.

Unfortunately, what has happened here mirrors a national trend: Small and rural communities are losing essential services as insurance companies and large corporations prioritize profit over people.

Our attention needs to go toward our elected officials, since insurance has been a Democratic and Republican issue for many years and we are all getting hurt.

ADAM BUNDY

Shelter Island

Not a luxury

To the Editor: I want to appeal to the CXR group that the Pharmacy is absolutely essential to Shelter Island, and should remain open.

As a community I hope we do everything we can to keep it accessible to all Islanders, particularly our frail elderly. Shelter Island has the highest concentration of retirees in New York State. A pharmacy is absolutely necessary to sustain optimal health here. It’s a special place for our family.

I met my sweet husband there at the lunch counter. My husband said buying my egg sandwich was the best investment he ever made. Suzanne Fujita is like a family friend. Charlie and Paul Disch — what can be done? I need a sign from these two prior legendary owners. Could a reduction in hours be an option? Perhaps Thursday through Sunday? Onsite dispensary like an Automat for prescriptions? Parata and Omnicell? I’ve seen that done and it works. Mobile pharmacy bus that delivers? We desperately need a prescription drug home delivery service, too.

Let’s find a way. Accessible pharmacies on islands with large concentrations of retirees are necessary. And Stacey Soloviev has worked tirelessly for pharmacy hours and accessibility — I have

LETTERS | NEXT PAGE

LETTERS POLICY

Letters to the editor that are exclusive to the Reporter are welcome. Submissions may be faxed, hand delivered or mailed but the preferred method is by email as an attached document sent to [email protected]. The regular mailing address is 7555 Main Road, P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck 11952.

Addresses and telephone numbers are required but will not be published. Copies of third-party letters will not be published unless revised as letters written to the editor. Thank-you letters may be held until space is available for them. All letters must have a signer; letters sent on behalf of a committee or other organization will not be accepted without a name. Anonymous letters will not be accepted. Letters will be rejected or edited for libelous or malicious content. Repetitive letters from the same author will be edited. All writers are encouraged to keep their letters under 300 words.

never met a kinder, more generous, more community-minded person. Don’t play the blame game. Let’s find a solution that serves the Island. A Shelter Island pharmacy is not a luxury. It’s a necessity.

KATHRYN KLENAWICUS

Shelter Island

Do something

To the Editor: All residents of Shelter Island and especially the many seniors living here will be put in a very difficult position with the closing of the only prescription services on Shelter Island.

Whatever the reason for this closing, I believe it is the serious responsibility of the Town supervisor and the Town Board to actively recruit a pharmacy chain to take over the closed services. It seems the Town supervisor and Town Board are spending too much time on less important matters when the lack of prescriptions and the moving of Dr. Potter to work at Southampton Hospital are very serious issues that will affect the health and welfare of many residents.

Please represent your constituents and do something to resolve this serious problem.

BOB FREDERICKS

Shelter Island

No crisis

To the Editor: There has been a lot of criticism about my recommendation in the Supervisor’s Tentative Budget about the use of Fund Balance. My response is that contrary to what others have written and put out in the public domain, there is no crisis and this use is not problematic for the fiscal health of the Town.

I was going to get into a detailed explanation with numbers in this letter but will save that for presentation to the Town Board as we go through the budget process. For now, I will say, my critics do not have the intimate knowledge of the Town’s finances or budget that I have. Fund balance is a tool to be used to save for future large expenditures, to cushion years where there are shortfalls in revenues or overages in expenditures, and to even out tax increases for taxpayers.

What my critics are missing in their analyses is that during 2025, we will not make certain expenditures, which will create fund balance and allow us to make those expenditures without impact on taxes in 2026. We will also take in more revenues, like mortgage tax, in 2025 that, again, creates fund balance that can be used to lower taxes for residents in 2026.

Municipalities should not fund a “rainy-day” account without specific purpose and we should rightfully return fund balance through lower tax rates when appropriate and possible. I again challenge the Town Board to find meaningful reductions in the budget that balance tax rates with services.

But if the rest of the Town Board prefers to protect fund balance over lower tax rates, I will continue to push back and stand by my recommendation.

AMBER BRACH-WILLIAMS Supervisor, Town of Shelter Island

Team Flamingo

To the Editor: Shelter Island friends, turn off the news, tune out politics for just a few, and consider what you can do to help people in our area who are fighting their own battle.

As many of you are aware, I lost my wife 14 years ago in her battle against Triple Negative Breast Cancer. Since then I have raised thousands of dollars in support of those still fighting this battle against cancer. The groups that benefit from the 5K on Shelter Island support local cancer patients in and around Shelter Island and the East End. If you are able, please join us on Team Flamingo and walk or run on Oct. 18.

If you would like to support the team with a donation, that would be wonderful, as well. You can go to shelterislandfall5k.com and join or donate to Team Flamingo. If you have any problems, feel free to contact me directly at 631-553-0501 (C) or 631749-1662 (H) or simply mail a check made out to: NFBHC, P.O. Box 1198, Shelter Island Heights, NY, 11965 I will take care of the rest. Also there are still many Pink Ribbons around the Island proudly made by Shelter Island School Shop Class, with lumber donated by Riverhead Building Supply, and painted by several volunteers. Please proudly display yours for the month of October as a reminder to women to get screened for cancer.

I look forward to seeing many of you on Saturday, the 18th, in support of the women in this battle, and please help support Team Flamingo in our effort any way you can.

TOWNY MONTANT

Shelter Island

Signs

To the Editor: There’s been a lot of opinions about lawn signs, but I’d like to add some facts.

Although some have complained about the “plastic signs,” they are wrong — the Democratic candidates’ signs are made in a union shop, here in the United States, and are paper, not plastic, and can be recycled with mixed paper.

If this sign thing were anything but a campaign stunt, the Republicans should have joined with the Democrats to have all the candidates agree, together, on how to move forward, like we did last election.

Unfortunately, the Island Republican Committee and candidates decided to throw out the Island’s bipartisan sign policy without consulting or even advising the Democrats. The timing of their post-Labor Day announcement on September 5 was long after sign orders were placed and funds were committed, putting Democratic candidates at a disadvantage. Our signs were already on their way to us when this one-sided announcement was made.

Lastly, the Reporter editorial incorrectly adopted the position that “Signs don’t get votes,” but their own article the previous week noted a study showing signs can shift outcomes by 1-2%, which can make the difference, especially here, where elections have been decided by a handful of votes.

For my part, I believe signs do matter. They are part of the political conversation and one of the few ways for an individual voter to express their views. Signs aren’t put up by parties, but by voters and homeowners on their own property. You can cancel my lawn sign when you pry it from my cold, dead hands.

DAVID GENTILE

Member, Shelter Island Democratic Committee

A personal plea

To the Editor: I dislike paying taxes as much as everyone else, so I’m concerned about the ongoing increases.

However, I know one of the blessings of our island is the deep bench of its remarkably accomplished citizens. In the areas of finance and economics, they are top-shelf investment advisers, corporate lawyers, and venture capitalists. They sit on the boards of financial institutions. Many of them are friends and some I have voted for.

So it should not be hard for them to help the town by climbing out of the muck of criticizing the supervisor’s budget. They should propose one they recommend the Town implement.

Curiously, these fiscal experts have had years to propose a budget, “line by line,” as Gordon Gooding just advised he will do, right down to “office supplies.”

Is it possible the only significant savings will come from difficult decisions, like re-negotiating union employee contracts? If this is what you have in mind, let’s see the proposal.

Gordon recently asked, “How much of the town budget is mandated?” He has had almost a year to do the homework that answers this question.

Are we witnessing politics against the Town Supervisor paired with evading the responsibility of creating an alternate budget? I hate to think it is a willful attempt to unseat the supervisor and then, in a pattern familiar to national politics, do an about-face and admit there were no real savings to be had.

I want our beloved island to be on a sustainable path in so many areas, fiscal ones included, so I renew my plea to the critics: Please put forth a viable budget that shows the Island our path forward.

JONATHAN RUSSO

Shelter Island

Love of oysters

To the Editor: Generous Islanders, businesses and volunteers were at the heart of making Shelter Island History Museum’s “Oysters ‘R’ Here” event a tremendous success.

A big shout out to Eel Town Oysters, Peeko and Little Creek Oysters who contributed 1,950 bivalves. Eel Town’s Bert Waife led an impressive crew of shuckers: Sawyer and Norma Clark, Tom Bliss and Sterling Shea.

We thank Eccentric Bagel, Maria’s Kitchen, Kyle’s Eatery and Emporium, Stars Cafe, Village Cheese Shop and Isola for the light bites and to Shelter Island Craft Brewery, Whalers Beer Co., Twin Forks Beer Co., Peconic Bay Vineyards, Lenz, The Old Field, Croteaux and Wolffer Estates for providing libations. The Pridwin Hotel also gave event-goers a coupon for a free cocktail — thank you!

These sponsors deserve applause for helping to make this event possible: Constance and Wood Fischer, Amy Cococcia, John and Christine Gachot, Michael Carey, Charles and Judith Dunne, Lou and Liz Bevilacqua, Joel Christianson, Brigid Flanagan, Tom Bliss, Karl Norr and Deb Klein, Andres Fernandez, Eldon Wong, Cynthia and Rurik Halaby, Jane Lightcap, Peg and Harry DiOrio, Nancy and Ed Barr, Coecles Harbor Marina, Jeff Feingold, Philip and Alix Shearer, Carmel McCoubrey and Jenn & Graham Johnson.

Helping with bartending, food service, parking, and other duties were Kathryn DeLong, James Cogan, Jim Gereghty, Liz Cummings, Kim Reilly, Oliver Shearer, Marcia Bayard, Marco Sciara, Allie Schuller and William Marshall.

Thanks go to Kate Rossi-Snook representing the Back to the Bays program for sharing information about the oyster shell recycling program. All the discarded shells will be returned to local bays to encourage oyster production.

Events like this provide the financial lift needed to support the History Museum’s mission: to collect, preserve and share Shelter Island’s heritage.

For the love of oysters, we thank you!

THE “OYSTERS ‘R’ HERE” EVENT COMMITTEE — MARY FRAN GLEASON AND AMY COCOCCIA, CO-CHAIRS, JULIA “OSCARINA” BEST, CONNIE FISCHER, CHRISTINE GACHOT, JENN JOHNSON AND MARIA RAZZA

Copyright (c) 2025 TimesReview Newsgroup All Rights Reserved, Edition 10/2/2025

Powered by TECNAVIA

o