Shelter Island Reporter partial obituary: Mercedes M. Binder

Mercedes M. Binder of Shelter Island passed away on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. She was 89 years old.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Nov. 4t from 4-7 p.m. at the Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Saint Charles R.C. Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.