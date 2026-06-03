Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 3, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Miguel A. Torres of Southold received a summons on May 26 on New York Avenue for speeding 36 mph in a 25-mph zone and operating a commercial vehicle without a commercial driver’s license in the driver’s possession.

George Schultheis of Shelter Island was ticketed on West Neck Road on May 27 for having an uninspected vehicle and operating while its registration was suspended or revoked.

Mario Osorio of Greenport received four summonses on May 27 on North Ferry Road for operating out of ignition interlock restriction, unlicensed operator, inadequate or no stop lamps and 2nd-degree unlicensed operation.

On May 28, Celine E. Demarchelier of Hollywood, Fla. was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation on North Ferry Road.

ACCIDENTS

On May 26, Nancy Lucas of Shelter Island was backing out of a parking space at Dime Bank when she backed into a parked vehicle owned by Wyatt Fokine of Shelter Island. Damage exceeded $1,000. Officers noted damage to a utility pole in the Center and automotive debris on May 25, indicating a driver had left the scene of an accident.

A driver reported to police May 28 that his car’s rear bumper was damaged while a relative had it parked at a beach or the North Ferry. An officer reviewed video footage from the North Ferry parking lot with no such accident recorded at that location.

OTHER REPORTS

Police opened an investigation on May 25 into complaints of false concert posters that were posted. Police responded to a report of an e-bike fire in the Center on May 22. Upon arrival, two youths were at the scene and the fire had been extinguished. Shelter Island Fire Department was notified and responded to remove the battery to the Shelter Island Highway Department. SIHD secured the battery in a barrel at the landfill.

An order of protection was served on May 22. An officer secured a Hay Beach residence after observing an open door on May 23. Police closed a roadway in the Center and notified PSEG of a downed tree on wires on May 24. Police notified SIHD of a downed tree in the Center on the 25th; SIHD removed the tree. Other downed trees and wires in the Heights and Center that day were reported to PSEG and cones deployed.

On May 25, officers assisted with traffic control in the Heights and Center for the Memorial Day wreath ceremony and parade.

After an officer observed a 14-year-old riding an e-bike on Midway Road without a helmet on May 25, a relative was notified to retrieve the bike. The relative and driver were educated as to the State and County rules on e-bike operation.

A traffic stop of a youth on an e-bike on the 26th resulted in a warning to the driver and parent that the bike would be impounded if another infraction occurred. A crimestoppers tip was received relating to a confidential investigation on May 25. A complainant was referred to the Heights Property Owners Association on May 25 to deal with a construction noise issue. DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) vaping prevention was taught to the 8th grade on May 27. Vaping prevention was taught to the 9th grade and opioid/Rx lesson to the 11th grade on the 28th. A report of shoplifting in the Center was confirmed based on video on May 28.

In other reports: police conducted school crossings; performed court duty; responded to accidental 911 calls; assisted in resolving a dispute between neighbors; responded to loud music complaints; provided lift assists; and conducted well-being checks.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer rescued four of five ducklings found under the South Ferry ramp on May 22. The ACO moved a snapping turtle in distress to the Ice Pond on May 24. Two newborn fawns trapped in a fence and a rabbit stuck in a window well were freed by the ACO on the 24th. Responding to an owner’s inquiry on the 26th on barking regulations, the ACO advised there was a violation and recommended a barking collar. A warning was issued on barking dogs on May 26. The ACO retrieved a gosling unable to walk that day at South Ferry and transported it to a wildlife rehabilitator. The ACO disposed of four dead geese in West Neck on May 27; freed a turkey and took it to the vet; and relocated a snapping turtle on that date.

ALARMS

On May 24 Chief Lechmanski and SIFD responded to a fire alarm in the Heights; the cause was cooking. A residential alarm was accidentally activated on May 24 in Shorewood. An alarm was activated by a faulty heat sensor in the Center on May 24. A commercial alarm was activated in the Center on May 25, possibly related to an ATM malfunction. A residential alarm in Westmoreland on May 25 was accidentally activated. Police and SIFD responded to an alarm in the Center caused by kitchen smoke on May 25. SIFD and police responded to a fire in a burn barrel on May 27; the owner was burning firewood. Chief Chavez and SIFD were on the scene of a smoke alarm activation in the Heights on May 27; a false alarm was confirmed. An alarm was activated in Harborview on May 27; a real estate agent was taking photos of the property.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to aided cases on May 22 (2), 23, 24 (4), 25, 26, and 27. Nine persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital. One person refused medical attention.