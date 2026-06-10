New chapter for the happy tale of the whale

Robert Strauss, the new owner of beloved Island mini-golf and ice cream institution, runs businesses that are all about having fun. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Not long after Nicole and Robert Strauss decided they would run the Island’s much-loved mini-golf and ice-cream establishment, The Whale’s Tale, they went to look over the property with their children, including their 22-year-old son Matthew. They found the fiberglass animals that enliven the course stored inside the store, near the ice cream counter.

“We opened the door, my son saw the seahorse and went running over to give it a big hug, saying, ‘Hubbish, Hubbish!’ Which is what the kids used to call the seahorse when they were regular players of miniature golf, 15 years ago,” Mr. Strauss said.

If you recognize the nostalgia and affection expressed by a grown man hugging a fiberglass seahorse and calling it by a pet name, then you also understand why the Strausses decided running The Whale’s Tale would become their new mission.

The Strausses have permits pending and hope to open on July 1.

Robert and Nicole Strauss moved to Shelter Island about 20 years ago. After living in a cottage on her parents’ property in South Ferry, they built their own house on Ginny Drive. When Robert retired from decades of teaching high school and college chemistry, he started a business, Shelter Island Party Rental.

He grew other businesses out of Shelter Island Party Rental — East End Mobile Shrinkwrap, Backyard Movie Night and Shelter Island Photo Booth — all related to having fun and enjoying the Island. Running The Whale’s Tale did not feel like a stretch to him and Nicole.

“We’re doing this because we saw the opportunity, but we’re doing it more because this is just such a part of the Island,” he said. “So many other things are not opening again. It feels like the Island is changing way too much. We’re going to bring this back.”

The Strausses are making a few changes. “We’re going to make the place a little bit more affordable and a little nicer to hang out,” he said. “The price of a round of golf is going to drop, and whatever the price is, when you’re done with mini golf and you bring your club back, you get an ice cream.”

New features such as a fire pit, and an espresso bar that Nicole Strauss will run are designed to encourage community and hanging out. They also plan to have movie nights on the tennis court, and to bring back a miniature-golf tournament that was popular in the days when Scott Lechmanski was a mini golf champion. Extended hours on Friday and Saturday nights will make Whale’s Tale a great place for a midnight snack since it is going to be open until 2 a.m.

The Strausses hope to hire workers from the community, and have already been in touch with the Shelter Island School to recruit some, another step toward community-building.

“Ice cream and mini golf brings people together,” Mr. Strauss said.