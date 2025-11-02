Training with Trent:Strength and symmetry

Trainer Trent Firestine takes your questions. (Credit: Reporter File photo)

Question from Herbert W: Hello, Trent. Thank you in advance for your response. I am 79 and I make sure to exercise every day. But sometimes I’m not sure I’m doing the right thing. Can you tell me what movements and patterns would be essential for longevity and how do you incorporate them for all ages?

Answer: Hey, buddy, thanks so much for reaching out. I’ll absolutely share some essential movements for lifelong vitality. When we think about staying healthy as we age, we often focus on diet or cardio, but how we move matters just as much. As a master trainer and corrective exercise specialist, I focus on helping clients train not just for today, but for the decades ahead. The key? Mastering fundamental movement patterns that support real life function and strength. And mobility. Here are some essential movements I teach clients of all ages to help them stay strong, mobile and independent for life.

1. Squat — The everyday movement for sitting, lifting and standing with ease. Even just practicing getting up and down from a chair builds lower body strength and stability.

2. Hinge — protects the back and strengthens the hips and hamstrings. Think deadlifts, hip bridges, or simply learning how to bend properly when picking something up.

3. Push and pull — keeps the upper body strong and posture aligned. Rows and band exercises improve strength for everything from carrying groceries to hugging your grandkids.

4. Lunge and step — Builds balance, coordination and single leg strength. Great for walking, stair climbing and preventing falls.

5. Rotate — life happens in twists and turns. Gentle rotation exercises keep the spine mobile and improve core function.

6. Carry and get up — The true test of real-world strength. Carrying groceries, getting up off the floor. These aren’t gym goals, they’re life goals.

The secret is to start where you are and train smart, not just hard. Focus on control, breath and progress at your own pace. Movement is medicine. And when done with intention, it’s one of the best ways to invest in your future self.

Because underneath the strength and symmetry there’s usually an inner child with tight hamstrings and a spine that’s been dodging emotions since 2010. If I can help someone feel grounded and mobile physically, and energetically, we’re winning.

