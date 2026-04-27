Theinert marks Externship anniversary: Three years of enhancing students’ education

Teacher James “Jimbo” Theinert brought the Externship program to Shelter Island High School students and it has thrived, now approaching its fourth season.(Credit: Julie Lane)

It has been three years since Shelter Island School teacher James “Jimbo” Theinert launched the Externship program to widen experiences for Shelter Island students.

Students have engaged in agricultural programs at Sylvester Manor and explored the background of their homeland at the Shelter Island History Museum. A small group even ventured to to the Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in Magdalena, N.M. to assist in building a deck on the structure that offers programs for active armed service members, veterans, and Gold Star families who have lost relatives in combat.

The ranch was built on land contributed by Chrystyna Kestler and her husband Dr. Frank Kestler in honor of First Lt. Joseph Theinert who was killed in action on June 4, 2010 in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, His mother and step-father, after speaking with members of his platoon who were saved by his sacrifice, wanted to see a fitting tribute to their leader and friend. The family found solace in their grief and proposed the ranch. Jimbo Theinert heads the foundation raising money to sustain the programs and leading retreats for the guests.

Other students have discovered the world of work in transportation and architecture from the Town Highway and Public Works Department. “We are doing something valuable for our students,” Mr. Theinert told the Board of Education at its April 20 meeting.

Sometimes its small groups of students — four or five — and other times, slightly larger groups self-direct the projects with which they choose to get involved. Another benefit of the program, Mr. Theinert said, is showing students there are jobs on the Island that could use their educational abilities and interests. “There’s huge value in what we can do right here,” he said about the program.

“It’s a great program,” Board of Education member Anthony Rando said. He, like Mr. Theinert, prove the Island has opportunities for careers. Since the program began, there are students who got involved and have left the Island for college, but reached back to Mr. Theinert for guidance about people he might know who can help them gain a foothold or advancement in a field they’re pursuing. It’s an advantage, he said, that attending the small school district means the close relationships between students and teachers creates a bond that doesn’t have to end upon graduation.

“No matter what the field, networking is important, he added.”