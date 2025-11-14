Shelter Island Justice Court: Nov. 14, 2025

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Sept. 22, 2025 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Mari Baribeau-Kravitz, parking violation; fined $50 plus $25.

Paul R. Carey, parking violation; $50 plus $25.

Xavier Carrero Lopez, parking violation; $50 plus $25.

William O. Guzman Cabrera, parking violation; $50 plus $25.

Charles F. McCarron, parking violation; $50 plus $25.

Charlie J. Murray, parking violation; $50 plus $25.

Julio Serante Diaz, parking violation; $50 plus $25.

Joy L. Vanaxen, parking violation; $100 plus $25.

Sean Cunningham, no PFDs for child under 12, $50.

Travis Sinclair, reckless boat operation, $100.

Joaquin M. Zuluaga, imprudent speed, no-passing rules.

Claudia Kammerer, cellphone use while driving, $75 plus $93. Registration violation, $40 plus $93. Unlicensed driving dismissed on proof.

Dawn Minuto, speeding 38 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Luis Naula Arpi, undersized scup, $50.

Keth Bavaro, littering, $200.

William Celiberti, garbage, $100.

Tor F. Johnson, vessel operation near bathers, $50.

Aristotle Santiago, parking without permit, $100.

James V. Colbert, no PFDs for child under 12, dismissed.

Joseph J. Kernan, no PFDs for child under 12, dismissed.

Pearl Williams, parking without permit, dismissed on proof.

William A. Ware, vessel registration violation, dismissed on proof.

James F. Prusky, vessel registration violation, dismissed on proof.

Jeffrey W. Reiter, adjourned 6 mos. in contemplation of dismissal, 4th-degree criminal mischief, obstructing government administration.

Emmanuel Reira Mora, leaving the scene of accident, helmet law, arraigned and adjourned.

Linda Zavatto, 2nd-degree criminal contempt, arraigned and adjourned.

Thirty-six cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar.