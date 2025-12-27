Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Paul David Surerus

Paul David Surerus was born on Jan. 26, 1950, and passed away on December 26, 2025.

His family was fond of saying that to know Paul was to know a character. Known by his family as the “King of Christmas,” Paul spent his final day surrounded by loved ones, retelling old jokes, funny stories, hysterical anecdotes, and a lifetime of memories.

Those on the Island who knew him can attest to his inappropriate jokes, lighthearted spirit, and his incredible ability to have never set foot in any Shelter Island establishment other than Ace Hardware, the Post Office, or the IGA — unless, of course, he had a hand in building it or improving it.

Paul worked with his hands his entire life and likely tiled your bathroom, installed your counter top, or dropped off flowers from his magnificent garden, which he lovingly tended with his wife, Noelle, for the past 40 years.

Preceded in death by his son Keith a decade ago, Paul is survived by his wife, Noelle Surerus; his sons, Brett Surerus and Matt Kast; his daughter, Michelle Kast; his daughters-in-law, Kelly Surerus and Catrina Kast; his six beautiful grandchildren; his brother, Gerard, and sister-in-law, Gina; and his first wife, Cecilia Surerus. He was, his family said, the center of our universe.

A memorial will be held this spring at the home of Kelly and Brett Surerus, when the gardens he nurtured — both his own and the family’s — are at their most prolific. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you plant a perennial in your own garden.

Paul reminded us that he will always be with us through nature, which was so important to him. Among his final words were: “Don’t be sad — just look for me in the spring, and you will see me.”