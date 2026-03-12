Bayman warns of crisis from unsecured gear: Seeks support for changes to avoid ‘disasters’

A Shelter Island bayman at work one early morning. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

“I’m scared I could lose everything,” Bayman Tom Field told the Town Board at Tuesday’s work session.

He has spent thousands purchasing a new boat that could be ruined by gear left by oyster farmers and aquaculture materials that could slice through his netting resulting in expensive damage to his craft. That’s money he doesn’t have, Mr. Field said.

Not only could the “ghost gear” cause extensive damage but it is sharp and an accident could result in serious injury to a beach-goer. If a scallop boat becomes entangled with the ghost gear, the boat could capsize or sink. The gear is everywhere, he said.

He wants an end to expansion of the Suffolk County aquaculture lease program for shellfish cultivation and intends to make his concerns known to Congressman Nick LaLota (R-Amityville).

He wrote Mr. LaLota that he fears without changes, an aquaculture disaster will destroy his “lifelong dream.”

He wants those responsible for such disasters to be held accountable by fining them and revoking their permits. For other aquaculturists, there must be new rules and regulations for winterizing their gear, the bayman said, and required underwater surveys of sites and provide money to the harvesters who are victims of disasters with non-winterized gear.

Mr. Field said the problems are not only a local, but are issues throughout the Northeast. He also emphasized he’s not out to start a war with aquaculturists, some of whom do the right thing and some who don’t.

He read parts of a letter from Gillian Kotula who wrote that most people don’t know the difference between a bayman who plies the waters focused on wild harvesting and the aquaculturist who cultivates farming of shellfish. The aquaculturist doesn’t generally have knowledge of weather and how each fishery works.

He said this winter has been “just a normal winter” despite the perception that it has been unusual.

People need to understand the damage broken gear still out in the water will cause other fisheries.

When there is a disaster, the aquaculturists get money to rebuild while baymen’s needs are ignored, he said. “The Town Board should at least recognize that this is a problem,” Mr. Field added.