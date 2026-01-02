Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Steven B. Sanders

Steven B. Sanders, husband of Carolyn Topp, of Shelter Island and Jersey City, died at age 77 on Dec. 26.

Steve was an active and engaged part of the South Ferry Hills and Shelter Island communities since 2009 when he and Carolyn bought their house on Linda Road, serving as a member of the Green Options Committee and the South Ferry Hills Association. Steve was a key driver in promoting Town participation in the Energy Transition Program (ETIPP) to support resilient, affordable and reliable energy improvements to meet the needs of our community for the future.

Born in Brooklyn, Steve lived there through his adolescence when he embarked on a series of travels and adventures that would define his life. In the 1960s and 1970s he worked on a kibbutz in Israel where he learned the power and importance of community and traveled extensively through Europe and the Middle East. Back in New York, he earned a BA from Queens College and an MA from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute (now the NYU Tandon School of Engineering), which led to a long career in the electric power industry where he was an early pioneer in solar power.

Along the way he ran a motorcycle shop in SoHo for five years and nurtured a lifelong love for motorcycles and riding. In 1988, Steve discovered Jersey City on a bike ride and purchased a three-family row house in the historic Paulus Hook neighborhood, just blocks from the water. He became an engaged community member and leader, serving as the president of the Historic Paulus Hook Association for many years, and developing what became the Jersey City Construction Principles to protect residents from excessive construction activity and noise.

Steve was a conscientious steward of his property, making improvements including a solar hot water system on the roof, while maintaining the historic integrity of the building.

In 1999, Steve had the good fortune to meet Carolyn through the Classical Musical Lovers Exchange, a pre-internet dating opportunity that connected people with a passion for classical music. From Christmas Eve, 1999 forward, Steve and Carolyn were a couple, marrying on Dec. 19, 2010. Steve met Carolyn just as he was preparing to purchase his Mediterranean sailing cruiser Musetta, which provided them with many years of wonderful adventures: along the coast of Spain, up and down the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Southern Atlantic Coasts, throughout the Florida Keys and the Caribbean, including a memorable trip to Cuba in 2017.

In 2002, Steve retired from GPU and was able to devote more time to cruising, motorcycles and community engagement. He immediately pursued his captain’s license and spent several winters on the boat in the Florida Keys and the Caribbean. Sailing was how Steve and Carolyn discovered Shelter Island and decided to make it their second home. Some of their most wonderful times on Musetta were when it was moored in Smith’s Cove — cocktails on the boat and then coming home after cruising.

Time on Shelter Island was filled with the thing that first connected Steve and Carolyn: the concerts through the Perlman Music Program and Shelter Island Friends of Music. Steve also enjoyed his Island motorcycle rides, swims and introducing friends from near and far to the beauty of Shelter Island.

Steve will always be remembered for his fierce commitment to his family, friends and community. Those wishing to honor and remember Steve may make a donation to the Shelter Island organization of their choice.