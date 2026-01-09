Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Mary Bennett Petersen

Mary Bennett Petersen of Syosset and Shelter Island passed away after a long illness on Dec. 31.

A true New Yorker, Mary was born to William and Edna Bennett, their only child, and grew up dividing her childhood between New York City and East Hampton. She spent her summers in East Hampton at Camp Maycrost and with her grandparents Robina and Dr. William Watson Bennett, who was a veterinarian there, and who taught her to ride horses and instilled her love of animals, especially dachshunds.

Her grandfather had been staff veterinarian at Barnum & Bailey’s Circus, before establishing the East Hampton veterinary practice on Montauk Highway which still operates today.

Mary attended Franklin K. Lane High School where she was captain of the cheerleading squad. After graduating, she attended Washington Secretarial School.

Mary was the last surviving Bennett of 10 generations of Samuel Bennett, who arrived from England with Lion Gardiner in 1639. Proud of her heritage, she used her maiden name Bennett in place of her middle name when she married, well before that was fashionable.

Mary met her husband Harold “Pete” Petersen while still in high school and said she knew it was true love after her dog ran way to chase a squirrel; Pete volunteered to help her find it and hours later he did. They were married in Christ Congregational Church and honeymooned in California. They settled in Syosset and raised their sons. Mary was a Dodger fan and Pete a Giant fan; they settled on supporting the Mets. When her boys were in high school, she took a job as secretary for the Syosset Community Church, a position she held for 40 years.

In 1982 they purchased a small cottage on Shelter Island to enjoy on weekends and together they would plan the building of their future retirement home. That soon changed when Pete died. Mary managed her mourning by pouring herself into her work organizing countless missions for individuals and the community at large. She found happiness with her grandchildren and bringing friends to Shelter Island.

Summer vacations she attended the Presbyterian Church and enjoyed Pastor Bill Grimbol’s mission. At a dinner to honor her 25 years of service at the church, Mary stated, “I have been blessed with two lives; the first with my husband and children, the second is serving this church.”

Her position allowed her to be close to her grandchildren, who were so important to her. Driving them to and from school and skating, or anything they needed, she was there for them. Parishioners were accustomed to finding a grandchild in the church office.

In 2016, Mary suffered a stroke and was left with the reality she would have three lives, the last being a paralyzed stroke victim who would require round-the-clock care. Mary’s mind was still sound and from her wheelchair she made calls and sent cards to celebrate and inspire others. Mary’s faith was strong. She was waiting, her family said, to be called to Christ to be reunited with her husband, who she knew would be waiting for her.

Predeceased by her husband Harold “Pete” Petersen, Mary is survived by her two sons, Bill (Anna Maria) of Philadelphia, and Doug (Ann); a proud grandmother of Lauren Elizabeth (Thomas) Wondsel, Christian Douglas Petersen, Keegan Bennett Petersen, Cameron Erik Petersen (Maddie) and Matthew Bennett Petersen; great grandmother to Henry, Emerson and Louise Wondsel.

A memorial service in her honor will be held at the Community Church of Syosset on Saturday, Jan 24, at 11 a.m..

In lieu of flowers, Mary requested donations to the nonprofit “Emmy Lights the Way,” which provides adaptive equipment for children with cerebral palsy. Contributions can be made at emmylightstheway.org/