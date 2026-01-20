Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Jeanne K. McGee

Jeanne K. McGee, formerly of Shelter Island, passed away Oct. 31, 2025, in Williamsburg, Va., at the age of 94.

She was born March 10, 1931, to Alice and Frederick Koelsch in New York City, and was raised on the Upper East Side and in Forest Hills. From a young age, she summered on Shelter Island, joining the Shelter Island Yacht Club as a junior member and remaining a member for more than 60 years.

She graduated from Middlebury College and Harvard University. At Middlebury, she met the love of her life, Harold “Hal” McGee, whom she married on Oct. 10, 1953. She worked as a biologist at Harvard Medical School, and for Chas. Pfizer & Co. Inc., and later taught biology for several years.

Moving for Hal’s career, they enjoyed living in Goffstown, N.H.; Topsfield, Mass.; and Summit and Chatham, N.J. After Hal’s retirement, they moved to Shelter Island, residing on Grand Avenue and sharing in the ownership of Shelter Island Hardware Store.

In retirement, Jeanne and Hal loved to travel, often visiting their children who were stationed overseas in Korea and Japan; to Belgium, and making many trips to Germany.

They also enjoyed cruising with friends and, while there are too many places to list, highlights were crossing the Panama Canal and visiting the Holy Land and the Pyramids.

In 2000, Jeanne and Hal moved to Kingsmill in Williamsburg. There, Jeanne played tennis, indulged in her lifelong passion for reading, played bridge and enjoyed golf. She was thrilled to make a hole-in-one at age 70.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her beloved Hal, and her daughter, Alice McGee Fernandes. She is survived by her children John McGee, Judy (Craig) Bayer and Bob (Jennifer) McGee; her grandchildren: Austin, Creighton and Kellen (Renee) Bayer; Geoffrey Fernandes; Colleen, Mitchell (Bailey), Megan and Bridget McGee; and her great-grandchild, Elwood Bayer. A celebration of life is planned for summer 2026 on Shelter Island.