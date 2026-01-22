Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Jan. 22, 2026

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters.(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

On Jan. 10, Piper Bliss of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Cartwright Road for following too closely.

Kevin Hoggemann of Holtsville, N.Y. received a summons on Jan. 12 on North Ferry Road for an unregistered and uninspected vehicle.

On Jan. 15, William Brennan of Atlanta, Ga. was ticketed for an unregistered vehicle on New York Avenue.

ACCIDENT

On Jan. 15, a vehicle operated by Alma Komarc of Horseheads, N.Y. was struck by a deer that ran onto West Neck Road; the deer then ricocheted into a vehicle operated by Marian Teodoru of Shelter Island. Damage to each vehicle exceeded $1,000. The deceased deer was removed by the Shelter Island Highway Department.

OTHER REPORTS

Extra patrols were requested in the Center for vehicles speeding between 6:30 and 7 a.m., on Jan. 9. An officer investigated a driver observed asleep at the wheel in the South Ferry area on Jan. 11. PSEG was notified by police of a tree fallen on wires in Dering Harbor on the 11th. A kayak washed up in Mashomack on Jan. 12 was taken to the police impound. A pellet rifle was turned in to police for destruction on Jan. 12.

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights on Jan. 12, in Menantic on Jan. 14, the Center and the Heights on Jan. 15.

In other reports: officers conducted school crossing duty; conducted well-being checks; participated in drivers education; assisted with ferry traffic; provided security for a basketball game; monitored an assembly at the Community Center; and provided a lift assist.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On Jan. 8, the Animal Control Officer collected an injured duck unable to stand near the South Ferry and brought it to a vet for euthanasia. The ACO assisted with searches for dogs at large.

ALARMS

An alarm in the Center on Jan. 14 was activated by a real estate agent showing the property.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to aided cases on Jan. 9, 13 and 14. Three persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.