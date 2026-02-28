Shelter Island Reporter Obituary: Carol Ann Hallman Taplin

Carol Ann Hallman Taplin passed away on Feb. 7, 2026, in Titusville, Fla.

She was born on April 27, 1938, to Madelaine Myers Hallman and William Thomas Hallman in Greenport. Carol grew up on Shelter Island, which she considered her home throughout her life. She also resided in Simsbury, Conn., and later in Cocoa Beach and Titusville, Fla.

Carol earned both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Science, specializing in Physical Education and Guidance Counseling. Her professional journey began with a brief period at Miss Porter’s School for Girls in Farmington, Conn. She later secured a full-time position at Simsbury High School, where she served as both a Physical Education Teacher and a Guidance Counselor.

Throughout her lifetime, Carol held a wide variety of jobs, reflecting her eclectic interests and skills. She worked as a waitress, a real estate sales associate, and as a bartender at The Dory and Harbor Inn. She was a golf instructor at Gardiners Bay Country Club, mentored by Bob DeStefano, the club golf pro. Carol managed the Austin Hawes Campground in Pleasant Valley, Conn., for many years. Later in her career, she took on roles as a bail bonds person and a crisis counselor for runaways. Among her greatest achievements was earning her Captain’s license and serving for 12 years as the first female captain for the North Ferry Company on Shelter Island.

Carol had a deep love for classical music and participated in church and community choirs. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a sister organization of the Masons. Sports were one of her favorite pastimes, and she was an enthusiastic supporter of the U Conn Women’s Basketball Team, holding a season pass for many years. In later life, she enjoyed traveling in an RV and camping.

Carol was known for her warmth and friendliness, always greeting everyone she met with a smile and an open heart. She never met a stranger, embodying kindness and openness in all her interactions.

She was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Carol is survived by her sister Emily Hallman and her brother John Hallman of Shelter Island, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and her friend and companion of thirty years, Daurena Harrison.

A Celebration of Life was held at the Swan Lake Community Clubhouse in Titusville, Fla., on Feb. 13, 2026.

An internment will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 25, at the Emily F. French Memorial Cemetery located on East Thomas Street, Shelter Island. A gathering will follow at Emily Hallman’s house at 10 East Thomas Street, Shelter Island.

Donations in Carol’s memory may be made to: Women’s Center of Titusville 400 Julia Street Titusville, FL 32796, 321-607-6811.