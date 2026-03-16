SIPD warns of scams using bogus police phone calls: Thieves impersonating local officers seeking money

(Reporter file))

She got the phone call, with caller ID giving the number of the Shelter Island Police Department (SIPD).

The Island resident, a senior now retired, was informed that it was an “investigator” calling to inform her that someone she was close to was in legal trouble in a southern state. It would take a certain amount of money to resolve the issue. She could either travel to the state on her own, or the Department would take care of it. She could either give the money to the SIPD or provide officers access to an account.

She spent a long time on the phone, but finally hung up without giving any information. What was baffling, was that caller ID — 631-749-0600 — was exactly the same as the SIPD’s.

Last week, the Department announced it’s investigation of the fraud, after they received a complaint. The caller, the SIPD said, had “spoofed” their general phone number to make it look like a legitimate call. And It’s not just Island residents who are being targeted with “spoofed” numbers, according to Police Chief Jim Read, who said he’d been in touch with the Southold and Southampton Police departments, which had logged complaints of thieves trying to steal money over the phone by impersonating police officers.

The scams have become so common in the U.S. that the Federal Trade Commission has released information about it, noting that the scam doesn’t just involve helping someone close to you to get out of trouble, but can be in the guise of an officer in local police departments claiming, the FTC notes, that “they have confiscated a package with your name on it. It’s filled with money, illegal drugs, or weapons — and you’ll be arrested unless you pay a fine. To avoid being arrested, they might tell you to send cash, deposit money at a Bitcoin ATM, buy gift cards and give them the numbers, or send money over a payment app like Zelle, Cash App, or Venmo … But real law enforcement officers won’t call to say you’re going to be arrested (or threaten to arrest you if you hang up). Real law enforcement officers won’t call to insist that you pay fines by cash, gift card, cryptocurrency, payment app, or a wire transfer service — and never as a way to buy your way out of a ‘crime.’”

An Islander who was targeted (and didn’t send any money or information has posted on social media about it. Chief Read praised the person for getting the word out, and the SIPD has released information to the public on how to avid being taken.

The Department wants the public to know that caller ID technology can be manipulated, allowing scammers to make it look as though a call is coming from a trusted number, including a police department or other government agency.

According to the Department: Residents should be aware of the following:

The Shelter Island Police Department will never:

• Request payment, gift cards, or cryptocurrency over the phone

• Ask for banking, credit card, or Social Security information during an unsolicited call

• Demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or resolve a warrant

• Ask you to send money or transfer funds as part of an investigation

If you receive a suspicious call that appears to come from the Police Department:

• Do not provide any personal or financial information.

• Hang up immediately.

• Verify the call independently by contacting the Shelter Island Police Department directly at 631-749-0600.If you believe you were targeted or provided information, report the incident to the Police Department immediately.

• Scammers rely on urgency and intimidation. Taking a moment to verify the call is often enough to stop the fraud.

• The SIPD encourages residents, particularly seniors who are often targeted by these scams, to remain cautious and to share this information with family members and neighbors.

• If you have any questions or believe you have received a fraudulent call, please contact the Shelter Island Police Department at 631-749-0600.

SIPD warns of scams involving phony police phone calls

Thieves impersonating local officers seeking money

BY AMBROSE CLANCY | Editor

She got the phone call, with caller ID giving the number of the Shelter Island Police Department (SIPD).

The Island resident, a senior now retired, was informed that it was an “investigator” calling to inform her that someone she was close to was in legal trouble in a southern state. It would take a certain amount of money to resolve the issue. She could either travel to the state on her own, or the Department would take care of it. She could either give the money to the SIPD or provide officers access to an account.

She spent a long time on the phone, but finally hung up without giving any information. What was baffling, was that caller ID — 631-749-0600 — was exactly the same as the SIPD’s.

Last week, the Department announced it’s own investigation of the fraud, after they received a complaint. The caller, the SIPD said, had “spoofed’ their general phone number to make it look like a legitimate call. And It’s not just Island residents who are being targeted with “spoofed” numbers, according to Police Chief Jim Read, who said he’d been in touch with the Southold and Southampton Police departments, which had logged complaints of thieves trying to steal money over the phone by impersonating police officers.

The scams have become so common in the U.S. that the Federal Trade Commission has released information about it, noting that the scam doesn’t just involve helping someone close to you to get out of trouble, but can be in the guise of an officer in local police departments claiming, the FTC notes, that “they have confiscated a package with your name on it. It’s filled with money, illegal drugs, or weapons — and you’ll be arrested unless you pay a fine. To avoid being arrested, they might tell you to send cash, deposit money at a Bitcoin ATM, buy gift cards and give them the numbers, or send money over a payment app like Zelle, Cash App, or Venmo … But real law enforcement officers won’t call to say you’re going to be arrested (or threaten to arrest you if you hang up). Real law enforcement officers won’t call to insist that you pay fines by cash, gift card, cryptocurrency, payment app, or a wire transfer service — and never as a way to buy your way out of a ‘crime.’”

An Islander who was targeted (and didn’t send any money or information has posted on social media about it. Chief Read praised the person for getting the word out, and the SIPD has released information to the public on how to avid being taken.

The Department wants the public to know that caller ID technology can be manipulated, allowing scammers to make it look as though a call is coming from a trusted number, including a police department or other government agency.

According to the Department: Residents should be aware of the following:

The Shelter Island Police Department will never:

• Request payment, gift cards, or cryptocurrency over the phone

• Ask for banking, credit card, or Social Security information during an unsolicited call

• Demand immediate payment to avoid arrest or resolve a warrant

• Ask you to send money or transfer funds as part of an investigation

If you receive a suspicious call that appears to come from the Police Department:

• Do not provide any personal or financial information.

• Hang up immediately.

• Verify the call independently by contacting the Shelter Island Police Department directly at 631-749-0600.If you believe you were targeted or provided information, report the incident to the Police Department immediately.

• Scammers rely on urgency and intimidation. Taking a moment to verify the call is often enough to stop the fraud.

• The SIPD encourages residents, particularly seniors who are often targeted by these scams, to remain cautious and to share this information with family members and neighbors.

• If you have any questions or believe you have received a fraudulent call, please contact the Shelter Island Police Department at 631-749-0600.