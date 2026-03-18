School employee suspended: Investigation of charges underway

Shelter Island School (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Following an approximately 45 minute executive session, the Board of Education convened to act on a resolution involving the potential discipline of a non-instructional employee, but in line with New York State Law, could not comment on the charges being investigated or name the person who has been suspended for 30 days without pay while the situation is investigated.

On the advice of Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., the Board of Education has appointed attorney Richard N. Thompson of the New York State Office of Court Administration as a hearing officer charged with investigating the charges.

Mr. Thompson is to hear evidence and “make proposed findings of fact and a recommendation with respect to measure of discipline,” according to the statement put forth by the Board of Education.

If the decision is that the employee is guilty of the charges, that employee could be dismissed.

When the agenda for Wednesday’s special meeting was announced Tuesday, Mr. Doelger said it may have been possible to say more at the Wednesday meeting, but ultimately, he and Board President Kathleen Lynch said they were restricted from further comment at this time.

The vote on the suspension and appointment of Mr. Thompson was approved 5-0 with one absent member, Anthony Rando.