Shelter Isalnd Reporter obituary: James Michael Laspia

James Michael Laspia of Shelter Island passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2026. He was 77 years old.

Mike was a lifelong resident of Shelter Island. After graduating from Shelter Island High School, he married his high school sweetheart, Susan (Sanwald), who became his wife of 55 years. He attended UMass Amherst, and worked for his family’s Shelter Island Nursery, as well as the Mashomack Fish and Game Club.

In 1979, he joined The Nature Conservancy when it acquired the club, which became Mashomack Preserve. Mike and his family lived on the Preserve, and his time at Mashomack became a central part of his life. During his 37-year stewardship as Preserve director, Mashomack was transformed from an abandoned hunting club into a dynamic source of Conservancy fundraising, scientific study, educational programming and community outreach.

An avid outdoorsman, Mike was always busy hunting, fishing and clamming. He loved nature and plants, and was an avid gardener throughout his life, beginning with time spent as a boy on his grandfather’s farm on Menantic Road. He had a deep appreciation for good food, particularly dishes inspired by his Italian heritage.

Mike was an active member of the Shelter Island community, and he enjoyed meeting people from different walks of life. He loved spending time with family, including many visits with his grandchildren.

He will be remembered for enjoying good times with family and friends, and for always having a great story to tell.

Mike is survived by his wife Susan; daughters Erica Laspia (Christian Johnson), Novella Yeaman (Paul), and Jamie Laspia; grandchildren Annabel and Tristan Yeaman; sister Donna Kilb (Lew); and brother Maury Laspia. He is predeceased by his parents Blaise and Lorna Laspia, and his brother John “Randy” Laspia.

A Celebration of Life will be held this Spring, with the date to be announced at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation — Shelter Island Foundation, PO Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964 — are appreciated.

The DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.