Shelter Island Police Department blotter, July 6, 2026

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Melecio de la Cruz Mayen, 39, of Shelter Island was arrested on June 29 following investigation into a report of a domestic incident. He was charged with 3rd-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury and 3nd-degree strangulation. The defendant was processed and arraigned before Shelter Island Justice Court, where he was released on $15,000 cash bail and directed to return to court on a later date. An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

On June 20, Alexa N. DeMatteis, 31, of Apollo, Penn. was arrested following an e-bike accident on New York Avenue on charges of driving while intoxicated, moving from lane unsafely, not wearing a helmet, no registration, insurance or inspection certificate and inadequate lights. She was treated for injuries at the scene by Shelter Island Town EMS and transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for further treatment. She was released on a Field Appearance ticket directing her appearance at Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

David Plaskur of Shelter Island was ticketed on June 19 for failing to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Joseph J. Horan of Garden City received a summons on June 19 for unlicensed operation and inadequate or no stop lamps on Shore Road.

Flor D. Quijano Torres of Riverhead was ticketed on June 20 for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

Eric T. Lubert of East Hampton received a summons on June 19 for having an unregistered motor vessel in Coecles Harbor.

Davis J. Murphy of Columbus, N.C. was ticketed on June 20 for an unregistered motor vehicle on North Ferry Road.

Kim Kashkashian of Newton, Mass. received a summons on June 21 for speeding 46 mph in a 25-mph zone on New York Avenue.

Theodore C. Newman of Ketcham, Idaho was ticketed on June 24 for an unregistered vehicle on North Ferry Road.

Victor M. Gonzalez Molina of Mastic Beach received a summons on June 25 for operating while registration is suspended/revoked on South Ferry Road.

Thirty-four parking tickets were issued this week.

ACCIDENTS

Leslie Fleming and Guadalupe Martinez, both of Shelter Island, told police on June 19 that both their vehicles were backing out of parking spaces at Grand Avenue and Sylvan Place when they collided. Damage to the first driver’s car exceeded $1,000; there were no injuries. The accident report stated that overgrown bushes obstructed both drivers’ views.

On June 20, driver Bokil S. Ashish of Alpharetta, Ga. told police he was backing out of a parking space on Smith Street at North Ferry Road when he backed into a speed limit sign, causing minor damage to the car and the sign.

MARINE INCIDENTS

A boat out of anchorage in West Neck Creek playing loud music was moved in response to a complaint on June 19. A vessel washed ashore in West Neck Harbor on June 20. A disabled boat in the South Channel was reported to a local marina on June 21. A warning was given that day to a vessel operating at more than 5 mph within 100 feet of an anchored vessel. A large amount of floating oyster gear was retrieved off Ram Island on June 23 and towed to Congdon’s Creek launch ramp for removal by the Shelter Island Highway Department.

OTHER REPORTS

On June 19, a caller requested documentation of a male displaying unusual behavior on the North Ferry. A group of youths walking around Ram Island on the night of the 19th with flashlights were advised of rules regarding camping and fishing. A complaint about an ice cream truck operating on Fiske Field on June 21 was to be reviewed with Shelter Island School.

Radar enforcement was conducted on Ram Island on June 24 and in the Center June 25; distracted driving enforcement in the Center June 25.

In other reports: officers performed traffic duty for the 10K/5K Race; secured downed wires and notified PSEG; provided lift assists; responded to accidental 911 calls; responded to noise complaints; performed court duty; assisted with lost property; and directed ferry traffic.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

On June 18, the Animal Control Officer responded to a report of a baby raccoon that had fallen from a tree. The mama raccoon had retrieved the baby prior to the ACO’s arrival.

On June 19, the ACO was brought an orphaned raccoon and transported it to Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Center. A box turtle with a large abscess was brought to Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons. The ACO restored a baby blue jay to its nest, and kept a robin overnight until it was able to fly away on its own.

An owner was contacted to address a report of a barking dog in Hay Beach on that date. A large black snake at the South Ferry Terminal on June 20 was found deceased by the ACO and disposed of. The ACO responded to a complaint of a dog on Crescent Beach June 20; the owner claimed it was a service dog. In a similar case on June 21, the ACO requested the owner keep the dog leashed and attached to them.

Responding to a report of an unknown distressed animal under a table on Ram Island that day, the ACO observed a healthy rabbit taking shelter from the rain. An officer dispatched a sick deer in West Neck on June 24. A rabbit attacked by a dog and injured that day was euthanized.

A baby bunny was rescued on June 24 and will be cared for by the ACO. An osprey found tangled in a fishing line near Kissing Rock on June 24 was deceased and disposed of by the ACO.

The ACO assisted with several searches for dogs at large.

ALARMS

A smoke alarm was activated in Shorewood due to changing batteries on June 19. A residential panic alarm was investigated on Ram Island on the 19th, with no sign of criminal activity found. Multiple fire alarms were activated at a Shorewood location on June 20. Shelter Island Fire Department responded and determined alarms may be faulty; no fire was present.

A smoke alarm activation in Menantic on June 20 was caused by car exhaust blowing into a garage, no emergency. A smoke alarm on Ram Island that day was determined by SIFD to be false. Fire Chief Max Pelletier determined a smoke alarm in Hilo that day was activated by cooking.

A fire alarm in West Neck on June 23 was activated by cooking steak. SIFD on the scene determined no emergency. SIFD canvassed a Center location on June 24 in response to a CO alarm activation and found no emergency.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to cases on June 20, 21, 22 (2), 24 (2), and 25 (2).Five persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for further evaluation and treatment. One person was transported to Southampton Hospital for treatment. Treatment was refused for one person; transport was refused for another.