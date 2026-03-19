Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: March 19, 2026

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church (East parking lot door). Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Tot Play Group, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m, Ages 0-4, Enjoy music and toddler activities at the Community Center. Drop in, no sign up needed. Parent or guardian must stay.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Story Time,10:30 p.m. Ages 2 – 5. New books and old favorites. At the library.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Tot Play Group, 10 -11 a.m, Ages 0-4, Enjoy music and toddler activities at the Community Center. Drop in, no sign up needed. Parent or guardian must stay.

Candy Sushi, 3 p.m, Ages 8+, Make fun snacks at the library. Parent or guardian must stay with children under 10.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Healthy Start to 2026,12 p.m. Zoom. How to create healthy and delicious food to boost immunity. Sign up at silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Know Your Rights, Zoom. 4:30 p.m. Library will present volunteers from Legal Hand to discuss the laws surrounding tenant and landlord issues including eviction & housing concerns. Sign up at silibrary.org.

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Decoy Discussion, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Mashomack. Joe Jannsen, conservation lands director for NY Nature Conservancy, shows pieces from his collection and shares his passion for decoys, their history and connection to conservation. Email [email protected] to reserve your spot today.

Shelter Island Friends of Music, 3 p.m. Canellakis-Brown Duo. Free piano-cello concert. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Not Dead Yet,7 p.m. Zoom. Trace the rise of fictional female detectives, spies, serial killers and assassins of a certain age. Sign up at silibrary.org.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Cookbook Club, 5 p.m. Library. Bring a recipe beginning with the letter M. Sign up at the clipboard in the library.

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Yankee Stargazers,6:30 p.m. Zoom. The development of astronomy from the Declaration of Independence time until now, unique stars only to be see 250 years later, and more. Sign up at silibrary.org.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

AI for the Curious, Zoom. 5 p.m. Library will present the CEO of BugLabs, Peter Semmelhack, to answer all your questions concerning A.I. Sign up at silibrary.org.

TOWN MEETINGS

Fire District Meeting,Monday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, March 24, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Capital Planning & Grants,Tuesday, March 24, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

ZBA,Wednesday, March 25, 7:30 – 9 p.m.

Green Options Committee,Thursday, March 26, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.