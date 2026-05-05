Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Frederick J. Buonocore

Frederick J. Buonocore of Shelter Island passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2026. He was 85 years old.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital —stjude.org/contact-us.html — would be appreciated.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Reporter.

The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.