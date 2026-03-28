Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Gayle Bacon Gurney

Gayle Bacon Gurney passed away peacefully on March 20, 2026.

Gayle was born on April 20, 1947, to Doris Blye Bacon and David Happersett Bacon in Wilmington, Del.

Gayle and her sister, Marilynn, were raised by their mother after their father died when Gayle was 12. In 1965, she graduated from Pierre L. du Pont High School. She then attended West Chester State College, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education. After college, Gayle accepted a teaching position in Southampton, N.Y. where mutual friends introduced her to her future husband, Fredric J. Gurney. They married on April 25, 1970, in Wilmington and moved to Shelter Island.

Continuing her education, she received her NYS certification as a Physical Education Teacher in 1976. In the late 1970s and 1980s, Gayle was deeply involved in her children’s activities, teaching, and the family business, Shelter Island Hardware.

She continued her professional advancement attending HB Ward Technical Center in Riverhead where she became a licensed practical nurse in 1993. She then went on to become a registered nurse in 1998. Gayle dedicated many years to the medical field, working at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport, NY, and later at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, N.H.

Gayle’s involvement with her family and community was extensive. She was a member of the Ladies Fire Department Auxiliary, treasurer for the Heights Fire District, and an EMT and ambulance driver with the Shelter Island EMS. She served as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and a Girl Scout leader. She accompanied her daughter to Finland as a Girl Scout leader, representing the U.S. at a Jamboree known as “Tervas 90.”

Gayle was deeply involved in her faith. She served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Altar Guild at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. After her retirement and moving to New Hampshire with Ric in 2012, she continued her service at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Wolfeboro, N.H.

Gayle’s interests and hobbies were diverse. An avid seamstress, she passed down her skills and passion to her daughter and granddaughters. She crafted many items, including Meredith’s wedding gown. Gayle was a member of and served on the Race Committee of the Menantic Yacht Club. She was also a member of the Corinthians Yacht Club. Gayle and Ric shared a love for the open road, traveling across the continental United States, and parts of Canada and Nova Scotia on their motorcycle as members of the American Goldwing Association. They were both members of the Winnipesaukee Gun Club in New Hampshire.

Her love of ancestry research led her to trace her family back to the Revolutionary War. One of her most proud activities was her membership with the Winnipesaukee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, where she served as chaplain for many years. In 1976, she was a liaison for the Bicentennial Committee on Shelter Island.

Gayle’s family often referred to her as the “Bionic Woman” because she had two hip replacements. In 2004, she was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, leading to congestive heart failure, and in 2014, she received the Gift of Life in the form of a heart transplant.

Gayle’s life was a beautiful tapestry woven with love, service, and adventure. Her vibrant spirit will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Fredric J. Gurney, in 2024, She is survived by her sister, Marilynn Bacon. Her children include F. David Gurney (Laura Gurney) and Meredith G. Page (Brett Page). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Camryn Page, Lauren Gurney, Lily Page, F. John Gurney, and Kenneth Gurney.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2026 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, officiated by Father Charles McCarron.mInterment will follow the church service at St. Mary’s Cemetery, located behind the church.

A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall at St. Mary’s Church

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to the Winnepesaukee Chapter of the D.A.R. (winnipesaukee.nhsodar.org/) and Kanas East End Hospice (481 Westhampton‑Riverhead Road, PO Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY.) The family would also like you to consider the Gift of Life and to register as an organ donor.

The family is being assisted by The Shelter Island Funeral Home.