Islanders are urged to share healthcare concerns

(Courtesy photo)

A survey of the public on healthcare on Shelter Island is being rolled out this week.

Along with it is a plea to residents from Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen to take a few minutes to respond to the survey as a guide for Town officials and volunteers to concentrate on the most critical health services needed without having to travel to the North or South forks.

Ms. Larsen noted that a group of community members have been hard at work on efforts to close what is a growing gap in medical services on the Island. Much of their effort has been focused on restoring local access to prescriptions since the pharmacy in the Heights has discontinued that service.

In addition, Dr. Josh Potter has cut back his hours at the Medical Center on the Island with primary coverage coming from a physician’s assistant assigned to the Shelter Island office by Stony Brook, or patients served by Dr. Peter Kelt.

The Shelter Island Future Healthcare Needs Survey covers a range of important topics: access to a local pharmacy; the availability of physician services; home visits for those who have difficulty traveling; accessing mental health resources; medical equipment rental; and other concerns.

The survey will be on the Town website — shelterislandtown.gov. (go to ‘Recent News’). The survey will also be put on social media, and there will be hard copies for people to fill out at Town Hall, the Senior Center and the FIT Center.