Earth Day inspires Island church program on Sunday

Spring sunrise. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

In observance of Earth Day, which falls on April 22, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church has a special program planned for Sunday, April 19.

During the 10 a.m. service, a special Earth Day musical program will be performed by Linda Bonaccorso and the church’s minister, Rev. Dr. Stephen Adkison.

Ospreys in an Island cherry tree one afternoon this week. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Following the service, the church’s Earth Care Committee will host a coffee hour at 11 a.m.

During the gathering, Cindy Belt, recently retired as Education and Outreach Coordinator at The Nature Conservancy Mashomack Preserve, will present a conservation program to celebrate and raise awareness of Earth Day.