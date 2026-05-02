Uncategorized

What is that? May 2, 2026

By Ambrose Clancy

Can you identify the photo? (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon was on the money, recognizing last week’s photo (see below) as, “The new part of the Library, under construction, of course. A place very dear to our hearts.” And Ed Hydeman also emailed with the correct answer.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

On Facebook, Cathleen Roden Parsons recognized the construction site and Lynda Steinmuller wrote, “Extension of the library that the kids from school need because there’s no library in the school.” Cynthia Michalak also had the correct ID, as did Art Ogar, who added: “Monstrosity that is taking too long to build.” Chris Tehan also wrote in our Facebook comments, expressing his unhappiness with the expansion: “That multi-million dollar boondoggle in the center of town. And taxes keep going up and up.”

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

Looking to comment on this article? Send us a letter to the editor instead.

Tags

Related Content