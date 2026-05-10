Shelter Island: Parade to salute nation’s 250th

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Plans are coming together for a special, one-time Fourth of July parade in the Island’s center.

Organizer Linda Springer said it will have the same flavor as the beloved Memorial Day parade, scheduled this year for Monday, May 25.

For the nation’s 250th anniversary, the Saturday, July 4 parade will welcome individuals and organizations, who are encouraged to create floats for the special event, stepping off at 10 a.m.

A committee has brought together virtually all segments of the community, from the Town Board, Police and Fire Departments to EMS, auxiliaries, the Lions, History Museum, Mashomack Preserve and the Chamber of Commerce and more.

The entry fee is $25, to defray any expenses. Any funds left over will be donated to the American Legion Post 281. Visit the Chamber of Commerce’s website, shelterislandchamber.org to register and get more information.