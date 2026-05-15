Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May

(Reporter file photo)

A FAN’S NOTE

To the Editor:

I spent quite a bit of time on the Island in the sixties, and some again in the 20-teens, and while I don’t know if I will ever get back there again (at least in this life time), I read the Reporter religiously, in part because of Jenifer Maxson’s articles.

Ms. Maxson, your article about writing (“But not for me,” May 7) or the lack of it, was enough to get this old guy to warm up the computer and fire this off. I’m so sorry it’s not hand written but if it were, it would say the same thing. Keep up the good work.

From a devoted fan.

CARL NICOLETTI, Boulder, Colo.

UNIQUE ENERGY

To the Editor:

Congratulations on the recent awards received by Ambrose Clancy and Nancy Green from the New York Press Association.

Our true “hometown paper,” the Reporter, means so much to so many Shelter Islanders and this recognition is greatly appreciated. The fabric and flavor of the photography, columns and, of course, reporting reflect the unique energy of our community.

It is also gratifying to enjoy the spirit of the Reporter’s coverage of the Lions Club’s volunteer events and efforts.

As the summer of “250” approaches,we anticipate many Island celebrations featured in ‘Black and White and Red, White and Blue.”

Christopher Carey, President, Shelter Island Lions Club

THE SCHOOL BUDGET VOTE

To the Editor:

Nowhere in the school budget mailing does the district admit that this budget pierces the “Cap” and requires a 60% positive vote to pass. The actual tax levy budget increase is 6.78%, way beyond the 2% cap.

Second, realizing that the prices for gasoline, groceries, and home/auto/health insurance are spiraling up and out of control, 95% of the school districts on Long Island proposed budgets that are below the cap. To do this, many districts made serious cuts, including personnel. Of the seven districts on Long Island piercing the cap, only one (Shelter Island) presented a budget with no personnel cuts.

Third, the school budget proposal calls for $13,573,689 to educate the 193 students in the school (14% of whom are designated as chronic truants.) This comes to $70,300 to educate each student each year on Shelter Island. That is as high as most colleges. Ask the School Superintendent how many administrators, teachers, aides and other personnel it takes to educate 193 students in one building.

The only tax expense we have the power to decide is our school tax. Exercise this right and send a message by voting “No” on the school budget as presented.

BOB FREDERICKS, Shelter Island

Editor’s note: The absence of as few as five students in a small school can cause absenteeism to

appear overly significant.

THOUGHTFULNESS

To the Editor:

This is a public shout-out and thank you to the actors and crew of last month’s school production of “Little House of Horrors.”

Following each of the four performances, cast and crew collected donations for charity. On Thursday and Friday, donations close to $1,000 were collected for Special Olympics. Prior to the Saturday performance, director John Kaasik announced that the group of students had voted to give proceeds from the next two performances to the Senior Center.

This week, the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Foundation (SCF) received a check in the amount of $973.00 thanks to the thoughtfulness of the students and the generosity of theater-goers. That money will be used exclusively to facilitate and augment our Senior Center’s programs.

JOANNE SHERMAN, President, SCF