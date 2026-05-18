Vandalism at community preserved property sites

A map of walkable trails and open space and preserved lands on Shelter Island. More information is available on the Town’s website at ShelterIslandTown.us/OpenSpace.

The Artists Lane Preserve, arguably the jewel of the properties preserved by the Town with Community Preservation Funds, has seen Adirondack chairs destroyed by vandals. The actions got the attention at the May 11 Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board meeting.

Some signage at CPF sites has disappeared and other signs are in need of cleaning, Board Chairman Twoey Brayson said. Members are hoping to attract some students who want to earn community service hours to volunteer to help clean sites this spring. They are also planning to reach out to neighborhood associations to become volunteer stewards of sites. Those volunteers won’t be asked to repair problems, but simply observe changes that indicate remediation is needed.

Member Cathy Kenny said this is also the season to do some plantings at the Dickerson Creek site, a long planned project.

In addition, motorized vehicle use in Sachem’s Woods have threatened hikers walking the paths. Police Chief Jim Read confirmed he had a call regarding youths operating dirt bikes in Sachem’s Woods and said officers responded and handled the situation. CPF members want the public to know motorized vehicles are banned from CPF sites and believe the riders of them should have the offending vehicles impounded.

Member Joe Denny reported he was almost hit by a biker during one of his walks in the area and said he isn’t willing to chance being injured. “Just be respectful,” Mr. Denny appealed to those who have failed to obey the ban on motorized vehicles on CPF properties.

“With respect to motorized vehicles, the Shelter Island Town Code does contain restrictions regarding off-road vehicles on Town beaches and parks,” Chief Read said. He cited Chapter 37 of the Town Code generally prohibiting the operation of off-road vehicles on public beaches and parks except on designated roads or parking areas established for their use.

With respect to vandalism cases, Chief Read said he reviewed reports and records and found no incidents or patterns. Having specifics dates and times could help in investigations, the Chief said. “It is also possible some of these matters were not formally reported to the Police Department,” he added.

If CPF board members or volunteer stewards become aware of ongoing incidents, he encourages them to report them to police so officers can respond while activity is occurring. Documentation of whatever is known should be provided to police.

Elise Horning, among those working with the Menantic Creek Keepers, told the CPF Board she was expecting to be back on the Island and would be looking at the nearby Artists Lane Preserve as well as the area around Menantic Creek. Reports of vandalism are “disturbing,” Ms. Horning said.

She said she is arranging to donate a chair to the area around the Creek and thought others might follow suit. “There’s plenty of money out there,” Ms. Horning said.

In other actions, CPF members approved use of the Josephson’s Head property for the Taylor’s Island fundraising outing in August.

The committee paid tribute to Esther Hird Hunt for her many contributions to the Town, including land that is now the Mildred Flower Hird Preserve. Ms. Hunt died on May 4, just nine days shy of her 103rd birthday.