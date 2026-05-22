Last year’s most popular New York baby names

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Meet Noah and Emma. No, they’re not a new couple (give them 17-20 years, and maybe), but the top boy and girl baby names in New York State last year, according to the Social Security Administration.

The top five boy and girl names for 2025 in New York, the SSA reports were:

Boys Girls

1. Noah 1. Emma

2. Liam 2. Olivia

3. Theodore 3. Mia

4. Lucas 4. Sophia

5. Oliver 5. Charlotte

SSA has determined that Liam and Olivia were the most popular baby names in the country.

According to SSA, the agency began compiling the baby names list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. “Each year,” SSA reports, “the list reveals the effect of pop-culture on naming trends. In addition to each state’s top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), Social Security’s website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys’ and girls’ names for 2025 and the fastest rising girls’ and boys’ names.

“Most parents apply for their child’s Social Security number (SSN) at birth, during their hospital stay. Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano encourages families to take this vital step in ensuring valuable protection for any benefits their children may be eligible for in the future.

“An SSN is needed to claim a child as a dependent for income tax purposes or to open a bank account in the child’s name and buy savings bonds. More information on getting a child’s Social Security number and card is provided in Social Security Numbers for Children … Social Security encourages everyone to enjoy the baby names list. For the full list, visit ssa.gov/babynames. While on ssa.gov, individuals aged 18 years can easily access Social Security services and conveniently manage their benefits online.”