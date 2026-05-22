Memorial Day Ceremonies, Monday, May 25, 2026
AMERICAN LEGION POST 281
• 8:30 a.m. Lost at Sea Ceremony
Piccozzi’s Dock, Bridge Street
“Navy Hymn” sung by John Kerr & Co
Throwing of the Wreath: Rita Gates
21-Gun Salute
Taps
• 10 a.m. Parade begins, Center Fire House
10:35 Ceremony, Community Center
Greeting: Commander Michael Mundy
Invocation: Rev. Charles McCarron, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
“National Anthem:” Sara Mundy
“God Bless America:” Linda Bonaccorso
Introduction of Speakers: Commander Mundy
Ladies Auxiliary Speakers: Rita Gates; Heather Reylek; reading of Flanders Field
Ceremonial Speaker
Reading of Shelter Islanders Killed in Action: Fr. Peter DeSanctis, Our Lady of the Isle Church
Laying of the Wreaths: Ladies Auxiliary; 5 wreaths donated by Shelter Island Garden Club
21-Gun Salute
Taps
Closing Prayer: Rev. John Moore, Church of Christ
Closing Remarks: Commander Mundy
• Shelter Island Lions Club Barbecue follows, all invited.