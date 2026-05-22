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Memorial Day  Ceremonies, Monday, May 25, 2026

By Ambrose Clancy

Poppies for Memorial Day. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

AMERICAN LEGION POST 281   

• 8:30 a.m. Lost at Sea Ceremony

Piccozzi’s Dock, Bridge Street

“Navy Hymn” sung by John Kerr & Co

Throwing of the Wreath: Rita Gates

21-Gun Salute

Taps

10 a.m. Parade begins, Center Fire House

10:35 Ceremony, Community Center

Greeting: Commander Michael Mundy

Invocation: Rev. Charles McCarron, St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

“National Anthem:” Sara Mundy

“God Bless America:” Linda Bonaccorso

Introduction of Speakers: Commander Mundy

Ladies Auxiliary Speakers: Rita Gates; Heather Reylek; reading of Flanders Field

Ceremonial Speaker

Reading of Shelter Islanders Killed in Action: Fr. Peter DeSanctis, Our Lady of the Isle Church

Laying of the Wreaths: Ladies Auxiliary; 5 wreaths donated by Shelter Island Garden Club

21-Gun Salute

Taps

Closing Prayer: Rev. John Moore, Church of Christ

Closing Remarks: Commander Mundy

Shelter Island Lions Club Barbecue follows, all invited.

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

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