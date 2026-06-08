Shelter Island Police Department blotter: June 8, 2026

(Reporter file))

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

On June 6, Miguel Angel Nunez, 43, of Ridgewood, N.Y. was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree criminal trespass, having been located inside a private residence without permission or lawful authority. The defendant was processed at police headquarters and released on a desk appearance ticket directing him to appear in Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

On June 1, Rahquan A. Johnson, 26, of Shelter Island was arrested on a charge of petit larceny after being identified as the person who stole property from a local business. The defendant was transported to police headquarters for processing and released on an appearance ticket directing him to appear before Shelter Island Justice Court at a later date.

SUMMONSES

On May 30, Julien S. O’Neill of Freeport was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding, 42 mph in a 25-mph zone.

Mark Snider of Massapequa received a summons on May 30 for speeding on New York Avenue, 40 mph in a 25-mph zone.

On May 31, Claire Evans of Shelter Island received a summons relating to dogs biting and running at large.

Joseph A. Gagen of Greenport was ticketed on June 2 for failure to stop at a stop sign on New York Avenue.

Hugo Simon Cux of Riverhead received a summons on June 2 for signaling a turn less than 100 feet from an intersection, on West Neck Road.

Elias A. Ramirez of Hampton Bays was ticketed on South Ferry Road on June 2 for using a cellphone while driving.

Teresa Malihan-Haggerty of Shelter Island received a summons on South Ferry Road on June 2 for having an uninspected vehicle.

Angelo V. Varischetti of Sag Harbor was ticketed on South Ferry Road on June 2 for cellphone use while driving.

Eric R. Kraus of Shelter Island received a summons on North Ferry Road on June 3 for having the driver’s view obstructed and an unregistered motor vehicle.

Noel B. Cunningham of Shelter Island was ticketed on School Street on June 3 for disobeying a traffic control device and having an unregistered and uninspected motor vehicle.

Eight parking tickets were issued this week.

ACCIDENTS

Investigating a report of a vehicle owned by Alice Deupree of Shelter Island that was damaged by another vehicle while parked in the Chase lot on May 29, an officer asked a Chase employee for security footage and was told a subpoena was required. The department requested the subpoena.

On May 29, Paul Senzer of Shelter Island reported that a truck driven by Gary Wallace of Patchogue had damaged a guardrail post on Shore Road.

On June 3, Noel Cunningham of Shelter Island was seen by police driving a Vespa motorcycle southbound on School Street and bypassing the sign that says, “Do Not Enter.” The vehicle struck the barrier, then struck the curb. The driver, who was injured, stated that he was distracted and did not see the sign. Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to evaluate the driver and transported him to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment.

MARINE INCIDENTS

Two boats docked at a private dock in the Heights were reported on May 31; contact was made with the owners to remove them. A broken piling at the scene was removed to the Town Dock. An Environmental Conservation Law inspection was conducted at Bootleggers Alley on May 31. Six people were fishing; there were no violations.

Marine training on all police vessels was conducted on June 1. Floating docks lost due to ice in the winter were retrieved on June 1 and secured to the bulkhead in Dickerson Creek; owners were notified. A floating dock from Crab Creek was retrieved on June 1 and removed to the impound yard. Southold Marine Patrol was assisted on June 1 responding to a 35-foot Tiara smoking from an oil leak north of Plum Island. An investigation of a reported yellow substance in the water and on the beach in Dering Harbor determined it to be pollen. Buoy #11 found off station in Coecles Harbor by 200 feet was repositioned on June 2.

OTHER REPORTS

An officer interviewed a subject who was yelling at vehicles near the North Ferry on May 29; the subject left without incident. A person creating a disturbance in the Coecles Harbor Marina shop was reported on May 29. A confidential investigation was opened on May 29; another was opened on June 1. Downed tree limbs and wires were reported on May 30 and June 1.

Possible criminal mischief damaging a golf cart was reported in the Heights on May 31. A hazardous condition was reported on June 1 from trees limiting visibility at the left turn from Behringer Lane onto Stearns Point Road. The Shelter Island Highway Department Superintendent was notified. A tent erected on the beach in West Neck on June 2 was removed by the owner after being advised it was against the Town Code.

Bicycle safety was reviewed by officers with elementary school students on June 3. A possible real estate scam in Hay Beach was reported on June 3.

A person was advised to refrain from contact with another person after a domestic dispute on June 2. Extra patrols were advised following a report of an erratic e-bike operator in Westmoreland on June 3. Documentation of an altered check was requested on June 4 for a fraud investigation.

A road rage issue on Shore Road was reported on June 4. A caller said there was a man acting suspiciously on Ram Island and placing a black box in the woods on June 4. An officer located the subject, who stated he was walking toward the beach to see the sunset and placed his large black music speaker in the woods so no one would steal it.

Radar enforcement was conducted in the Heights and Center on May 29; in West Neck and the Heights on the 30th; distracted driving in the Center on June 2.

In other reports: police conducted well-being checks; provided lift assists; conducted school crossings; completed pistol qualification; returned found property; completed eJustice training; and completed drone training.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

The Animal Control Officer relocated a snapping turtle on May 28; a trapped fawn was released that day. A chipmunk spinning in circles on May 29 was picked up by the ACO to be monitored. The ACO picked up a snapping turtle laying eggs by the side of a road and moved it into weeds for safety. A severely injured raccoon was freed from a dumpster that day and dispatched. The ACO took home a catbird chick that fell from a nest on June 3 and will care for it until old enough to release.

A gosling on Cartwright Road unable to walk was collected by the ACO on June 4 and held overnight for observation.

ALARMS

2nd Assistant Chief Philip Lechmanski of the Shelter Island Fire Department was notified of an audible smoke alarm on June 1, an apparent malfunction. A fire alarm was activated in the Vilar Building at the Perlman Campus on June 1. All personnel were evacuated. SIFD canvassed the area and found no emergency; shower steam was the likely cause. Police and SIFD responded to a smoke alarm at a Center location on June 1 and found no emergency. Shower steam or smoking indoors was the likely cause. A fire alarm activation in West Neck on June 2 was caused by a battery change. A false alarm was reported in the Vilar Building on June 3. SIFD determined a fire alarm in West Neck June 3 was caused by vaping. SIFD 1st Assistant Chief Chavez was on the scene of alarms in the Center and West Neck on June 4, which were determined to be accidental.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services and Stony Brook Paramedic responded to aided cases on May 29, 30, June 2 and 3. Two persons were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment. Two persons refused medical transport.