When the Earth Speaks: World premiere event across the moat

What are monumentally high tides and frequent flooding telling us? (Credit: Adam Bundy)

North Fork Arts Center at Sapan Greenport Theatre will host a special event titled “When the Earth Speaks,” on Saturday, June 13, at 5 p.m., presented by The Yale School of Music x BarTur Photo Award.

Reporter columnist Karl Grossman will be a lead speaker at the event, which will focus on climate change. The Yale School of Music will present a concert, featuring the world premiere of two original compositions by Yale School of Music composers, performed live by the Vista Quartet.

The experience will synchronize the music with a stunning visual journey through photographs from 86 countries. The evening concludes with an unscripted panel discussion diving into the intersection of classical composition, visual documentation, and environmental reality, featuring the creators, composers, and curators.

Immediately following the concert, guests are invited to a reception, featuring local North Fork wines paired with artisanal charcuterie.

Walk through the gallery spaces to view the physical printed exhibition curated by Kate Bubacz.

Tickets are $30 (free for students), available at northfork-artscenter.org/