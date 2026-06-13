Committee encourages Islanders to get on a bike: Benefits and safety key to Town Hall presentation

Bill Mastro, a member of the Health and Wellness Committee, presenting the benefits of bike riding to community members on Friday, June 12, at Town Hall. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

When Shelter Island resident Bill Mastro was nearly run off Bridge Street by a passing car while riding his bicycle, he was relieved to learn soon afterward that Suffolk County had adopted its “three-foot law,” requiring motorists to leave cyclists at least three feet of space when passing.

A few days later, Mr. Mastro went to Town Hall to ask when the Island would install signs informing drivers of the law. On another bike ride only days later, he noticed that the signs were already in place.

Now a member of the Shelter Island Town Health and Wellness Committee (HWC), Mr. Mastro presented “The Joys and Surprises of Biking On and Around Shelter Island” on Friday, June 12, to an audience that included cycling enthusiasts, casual riders, and residents interested in getting back on a bike.

Mr. Mastro said biking comes with a wide array of benefits. For starters, almost anyone can do it. From young children to senior citizens, most can ride a bike. Additionally, the Island’s topography and scenic views make for an ideal ride. Cycling can also release endorphins and dopamine, build endurance and muscle strength, and offer mental benefits ranging from stress relief to a sense of productivity, he said.

Finding the right bike can be key to making cycling a consistent habit. Mr. Mastro said the non-negotiables include a quality bike fitting, a proper seat, water and electrolytes, and suitable clothing and shoes. For safety, he emphasized wearing a helmet and reflective clothing and, most importantly, knowing the rules of the road.

Bicycles, like cars, must travel in the same direction as traffic and stop at stop signs, Signaling, staying alert, and riding in a straight line are also key. One rule that may frustrate motorists — but is still a necessity — is a cyclist’s right to “take the lane” when the shoulder or bike lane is unsafe. Mr. Mastro cited parked cars in the Heights, where doors could swing open, and shoulders with damaged asphalt as examples of when cyclists should take the lane.

On the topic of safety, Mr. Mastro also discussed electric bicycles. “The controversy is warranted,” he said. Under State law, e-bikes may be operated only on roads with speed limits of 30 mph or less, leaving many Shelter Island roads off-limits. He distinguished faster throttle-powered bikes, which can resemble motorcycles or dirt bikes, from pedal-assist bikes, which require riders to pedal and can help beginners or those taking long or difficult rides.

Mr. Mastro ended the presentation with a few key thoughts. He said the Town has done a good job making the Island accessible for biking. A long-term goal would be proper bike lanes, though he admitted a more realistic goal would be to clean up and widen the shoulders along the roads. He also encouraged attendees to consider biking off-Island. The South Fork, Long Island, the Northeast, and locations around the world offer group rides, bike tours, and even cycling-friendly hotels, creating a place for riders of any level.

While many attendees drove to Town Hall in the 85-degree heat and blazing sun, Richard and Alicia Mehl rode their bikes to the presentation. “We thought everyone would bike here,” Mr. Mehl told the Reporter.

Both said they were impressed by what they heard. “I’m really interested in getting bike lanes on the Island,” Mr. Mehl said. “That’s, like, the big thing for me.”

Ms. Mehl said she was pleased to learn that “we actually have a Health and Wellness Committee, and people who care about our safety cycling on the Island. It’s very important that we have people like Bill Mastro and Nancy Green [HWC co-chair].”

Those interested in learning more can stream a recording of the presentation on the Town of Shelter Island’s YouTube channel.