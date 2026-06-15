Suffolk County Water Authority site plan stalled

(Courtesy photo)

“PFAS” and “PFOS” were acronyms unknown to most people not so long ago. But today many have learned these are man-made chemicals that are in products found in their homes.

Those Teflon pans that became ubiquitous to keep food from sticking to them, are not deemed safe when the coating peels off over time and ends up in food being cooked. When the West Neck Water District Board of Directors learned that the Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA), which manages its system, had discovered PFAS and PFOS is two of its three wells and would undertake a project to treat those chemicals, they were delighted. (The SCWA is not a government entity but an independent public-benefit corporation operating under the Public Authorities Law of the State of New York.)

Timothy Kilcommons, Chief Engineer for SCWA, said a small structure to be built on the site for a pump house and generator would contain the treatment system and a small generator.

Two neighbors of the site where the structure is proposed to be located are not pleased and expressed concerns about the plan at last week’s Town Board meeting.

One expressed concern about potential noise and light from the small building the SCWA is proposing. She told the Town Board she thought greenery could be used to muffle the sound and hide any light shining on her house.

Members of the Wallace family, who live across the street from where the structure is planned, raised a question of the SCWA actually taking over part of their property. During the construction process, SCWA trucks are being parked where they don’t belong, Joe Wallace said. He had his property surveyed recently and said the results confirmed his suspicions.

SCWA workers said they would correct the situation, Mr. Wallace said. But nothing has changed. “They’re taking liberties with our property,” he said.

Usually the SCWA doesn’t have to become involve in site plan review, Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams said. But under the Town Code, it has to submit to the process, the supervisor added.

Given the circumstances, the Town Board can’t simply ignore the situation. An investigation into the issues Mr. Wallace raised needs to be resolved before the Town Board can complete its site plan review, Ms. Brach-Williams said.