A patriotic salute to America: Islanders to stage readings, songs

(Credit: Jim Colligan)

Shelter Island’s talent will offer their own salute to the nation’s 250th anniversary at a free celebratory event on Sunday, July 5, at 5 p.m., in the Community Center, titled “Voices of Valor” and described as an evening of patriotic readings and songs.

Voices of Valor is the brainchild of Donna Emma, one of the Island’s resident actors who has participated in the summer musicals staged at the History Museum over the past few years. Ms. Emma has enlisted the help of dozens of Island residents to create this lively anniversary card to America.

Featured will be live readings by actors depicting famous historical figures, some in period costumes.

Town Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams and Town Board members Meg Larsen and Benjamin Dyett will join the other readers: Ms. Emma, Chris Carey, Moira Moderelli, Marianne Carey, Jim Gereghty, Janet D’Amato, Wendy Turgeon, James Dawson, Chris Herman, Larry Davis, Christina Herman and Rebecca Mundy.

What actually happened 250 years ago will come alive with the help of Morgan Freeman on a giant screen and historical videos. Patriotic songs will be performed by choral singers under the direction of Christina Herman, showcasing members of the Community Chorus, Sweet Dulcimers and the Presbyterian Church choir with accompanying music by Linda Betjeman.

The program, which is expected to run about 75 minutes, will end with the audience joining the cast to sing the Star-Spangled Banner. The program starts at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 and all are welcome, but seating is limited.