Lions, GBCC partner to help community

If July is beginning with a major celebration of the nation’s 250th Anniversary, weeks later another local event speaks to the character of Shelter Island.

The Lions Club and Gardiner’s Bay Country Club are combining forces to present “Rocking for the Rock,” a rock ‘n’ roll party on July 25 from 6 to 11 p.m. that will benefit several local organizations.

Money raised will go to:

• The Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation (CAST), which provides food to Islanders in need.

• The Shelter Island Pantry at the Presbyterian Church, where those in need can access food to augment their diets.

• Assistance toward renovations to the Tot Lot playground with the current space closed because of its dangerous conditions.

• Renovations to the space occupied in the Community Center to host Mitchell Post 287 of the American Legion.

• The Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, which helps fund emergency medical services rendered primarily by volunteers.

• The Shelter Island Fire Department.

• Shelter Island School for costs not covered by taxes or grants.

Thanks to underwriters of the party paying all costs of staging the event, 100% of money raised from generous attendees will go directly to those causes, according to Edward Brennan, who has just assumed the presidency of the Lions Club. The money raised will go to the Lions Club, which has nonprofit status. Accordingly, the Lions will be administering the distribution of the money to the recipients.

There’s always a need for funds for such worthy organizations, Mr. Brennan said. But with “runaway inflation” boosting costs of everything from food to housing, it’s even more critical now, he said.

The evening will feature cocktails and food trucks and buffet stations at the 10th fairway, followed by dinner under the tent and a world class rock ‘n’ roll band for dancing, Mr. Brennan said.

Tickets are $600 for GBCC and SIYC (Shelter Island Yacht Club) members and $250 for Shelter Island the community and under 40 members. To purchase tickets visit https://us.givergy.com/rockingfortherock2026/?controller=home.