Speeding on St. Mary’s Road resumes

Shelter Island Police headquarters.

Islanders in some neighborhoods are complaining about speeding traffic on residential streets, particularly those where a lot of young children live.

It’s hardly the first time residents along St. Mary’s Road have sought a change in speed limits. It appears they are rallying again with plans to purchase flashing light speed signs along their road with the hope that if the Town Board won’t take action, they will.

A letter from Dee Moorhead in this week’s paper notes this has been a more than 35 year struggle with speeding vehicles choosing their roadway rather than Route 114 to proceed to either South Ferry or North Ferry. The vehicles are traveling at high speeds on a roadway where many families with young children live.

Neighbors on Ginny Drive and Marc Street in that area have young children as well, Ms. Moorhead said.

Her letter was sent to the Town Board, distributed throughout the neighborhood and copied to the Reporter.

She questions why New York Avenue, posted at 25 mph is regularly patrolled and many drivers exceeding the speed limit there are ticketed while the area where she lives gets little attention.

“I do not want to have the regret of not speaking up and have someone hurt on this road,” she said.

The idea of using flashing light speed signs is something families living along Brander Parkway have used to slow traffic in their neighborhood.

Past efforts have resulted in some enforcement but these days, speeding vehicles have resumed using the roadway to cut their time when heading north or south and that poses a danger to families living in the area, Ms. Moorhead said.

She invited the Town Board and others who have received her letter to contact her about tackling the problem.

“Speeding on St. Mary’s Road has been a longstanding concern and is something the Shelter Island Police Department takes seriously,” Chief Jim Read said. “We have addressed complaints through targeted traffic enforcement and by periodically deploying the Town’s portable radar speed display signs on the roadway,” he said.

The Town owns three portable radar speed display signs that are rotated throughout the community based on resident concerns and St. Mary’s Road has been one of the locations where they have been used, he said.

He noted the Department also worked with the Silver Beach Association when it purchased a radar speed display sign for its neighborhood, including Brander Parkway.

“We would certainly support a similar community effort on St. Mary’s Road if residents and the Town choose to pursue it, Chief Read said.

“We will continue to monitor the area and direct enforcement there as staffing and calls for service permit,” he said.

There are several police officers and their families who live in this neighborhood, so we share the community’s interest in keeping St. Mary’s Road safe for everyone who lives, walks, bikes and travels there.