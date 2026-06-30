‘I Am the House’ author honored

Catherine B. Harper’s novel recounts 400 years of history in the voice of an 1870’s house. (Courtesy photo)

“I Am the House,” Catherine Harper’s historical novel, has been selected as a finalist for a National Indie Excellence Award (NIEA) for the uniqueness of her book narrated by the Victorian house and the tale it has to tell.

The NIEA has, for two decades been a respected organization evaluating self-published books in various categories.

Entrants are judged on the literary merit and quality of design, presentation and production of their books.

“What we see in each competition is proof that when writers are free to tell the stories they believe in, the results are extraordinary,” NIEA President Doug Fogelson said.

“We are honored to celebrate that spirit, and to shine a light on books that deserve to be read,” he said.

“I am very proud of the recognition my debut novel has just received,” Ms. Harper said.

“They’re sending me a certificate, gold stickers for the books, and a medal in recognition of the award. It’s one thing to be acclaimed by friends and neighbors and quite another to be recognized on the national level,” she said, adding, “It’s so humbling and so heartfelt.

“The characters engage readers in exploring themes basic to our human condition such as prevailing over adversity, navigating family dynamics and facing challenges of preservation, finding the little joys of daily life, and intriguing insights about the relationship we have with our homes and their own house stories,” Ms. Harper said.

Ms. Harper and her husband Robert have owned a historic house in Shelter Island Heights that they are restoring to “its 1893 magnificence,” she said. They also have a historic home in Mattituck and describe themselves as “serial restorer-preservationists.”

Ms. Harper’s articles on Victoriana have been published nationally and internationally. She is a member of the Historical Novel Society and a longtime member of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

She wrote, researched and co-edited The Self-Guided Walking Tour booklet of the Heights available for purchase at the North Ferry Office.