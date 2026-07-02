Shelter Island Community Calendar July 2, 2026

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday, 8:30 Saturdays. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Food Pantry: Tuesday 4-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presbyterian Church. Open to all in need, shelf stable items, produce, bread, personal care items.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg:Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga w. Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Chair Zumba, Tuesdays, 11 a.m

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips,please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs,please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Jar Flag Craft, 2 p.m. (6+) Library. Make patriotic sand jars. Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, JULY 6

Crafternoon, 2 p.m. (6+) Library. Mondays in July at the library. Register at silibrary.org

TUESDAY, JULY 7

Take and Make, (6+) Library. Make stuffed bald eagles. Pick up through July 13. Register at silibrary.org

MONDAY, JULY 8

Mashomack Craft Day, 3 p.m. (6+) Forest animals and trees are the theme for this day of crafts and fun in the Preserve. Register at silibrary.org

SALT Family Trivia, 5 p.m. Families compete, with this year’s theme DINO-MITE. Shipwreck opens at 4. Adults must be with children under 10.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

FRIDAY, JULY 3

Bucks Game, 5 p.m., Fiske Field. Ospreys

Works in Progress, 7 p.m., Perlman Music Program students perform free concerts in the tent.

SATURDAY, JULY 4

Havens Farmers Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. USA 250 themed. Fresh foods, flowers, crafts, music on the grounds of the History Museum.

USA 250 Parade, 10 a.m., Community Center. The Shelter Island Community celebrates the 4th of July anniversary of independence with a parade featuring floats

and Island organizations through the Center.

Patriots Grave Tour, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., DAR members provide information and tour of graves in the Colonial Burying Ground at the Presbyterian Church.

Readings of Declaration of Independence, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Taylor’s Island.

Works in Progress, 7 p.m., Perlman Music Program students perform free concerts in the tent.

SUNDAY, JULY 5

Voices of Valor, 5 p.m., Community Center. Free, doors open at 4:30. Islanders provide patriotic readings and musical performances to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 8

Farm to Glass Cocktail Class, 4 – 6 p.m. (21+) Gillian George from Leon will guide the class in making 3 cocktails with ingredients from Sylvester Manor Farm. Register at sylvestermanor.org

A Gateway Biography, 7 p.m., Zoom. The Novel Life of Jane Austen, with Janine Barchas. Register at silibrary.org

THURSDAY, JULY 9

Bucks Game, 5 p.m., Fiske Field. Southampton Breakers.

TOWN MEETINGS

WQIAB,Thursday, July 2, 6 – 7 p.m.

Town Buildings Closed,Friday, July 3, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Town Board Work Session,Tuesday, July 7, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Conservation Advisory Council,Tuesday, July 7, 7 – 8 p.m.

Taylor’s Island Committee,Wednesday, July 8, 9 – 10 a.m.

Community Housing Board,Thursday, July 9, 7 – 8 p.m.