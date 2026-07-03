Robert L. Morgan of Shelter Is-land passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2026. He was 80 years old. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home on Shelter Island. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, officiated by Reverend Doctor Ste-phen D. Adkison. Interment will be private at Calver-ton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Shelter Island Ambulance Founda-tion or The Shelter Island American Legion Mitchell Post #281 would be appreciated. Envelopes will be avail-able at the funeral home.