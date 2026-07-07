Weather Service: Showery Shelter Island days continue

Showers off Camp Quinipet. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The weather for today, Tuesday, July 7, can be summed up by saying: More of the same.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it will stay mostly cloudy with showers through 8 a.m.

The high temperature today will be 71 degrees, with a northeast wind at 10 to 14 mph, gusting as high as 24 mph, according to the NWS.

Tonight there’s a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. and it will remain mostly cloudy. The wind will shift to the north and drop to 7 to 9 mph.