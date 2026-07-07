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Weather Service: Showery Shelter Island days continue

By Ambrose Clancy

Showers off Camp Quinipet. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The weather for today, Tuesday, July 7, can be summed up by saying: More of the same.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it will stay mostly cloudy with showers through 8 a.m. 

The high temperature today will be 71 degrees, with a northeast wind at 10 to 14 mph, gusting as high as 24 mph, according to the NWS.

Tonight there’s a chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. and it will remain mostly cloudy. The wind will shift to the north and drop to 7 to 9 mph.

Ambrose Clancy

Ambrose Clancy has been the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter since 2012. He’s worked as a staff reporter for The North Shore Sun, the Southampton Press and was associate editor of the Riverhead News-Review and an editor at Long Island Business News.

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