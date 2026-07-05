Islanders celebrate America with July 4th parade

Uncle Sam — bearing a strong resemblance to Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr — stopped by Saturday to help lead Shelter Island’s July Fourth Parade. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

A special, one-time 4th of July parade in the Island’s Center offered Islanders of all ages a gathering to share and celebrate the Nation’s 250th anniversary.

The Parade stepped off at 10 a.m. Saturday from the American Legion on Bateman Road.

All smiles to celebrate America’s 250th birthday. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Organizer Linda Springer said the July 4 parade welcomed individuals and organizations, who were encouraged to create floats for the special event.

Families gathered at viewing spots along the route for the parade, representing virtually all segments of the community, from the Town Board, Police and Fire Departments to auxiliaries and Islanders celebrating together.

Below are more views of the Island’s great day from Adam Bundy.