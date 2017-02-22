The Shelter Island National Honor Society (NHS) recently partnered with Souper Bowl of Caring to create an opportunity for students to join in a national movement of giving.

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl, odd grades at the school went up against even grades to see which team could collect the most food and household items for the food pantry.

Total donations in the amount of $30 and 421 food items brought bragging rights to the odd team.

On Monday, February 6, NHS members delivered the winnings to the Shelter Island Food Pantry at the Presbyterian Church.

(By the way, it was also pajama day at school, as evidenced by the curious wardrobe choices of the students pictured above).

