THIS WEEK

COAT DRIVE

It can take a village…to help people stay warm. Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International is hosting its annual coat drive for local recipients. Donors may drop off gently used coats at the company’s office at 17 Grand Ave. in the Heights.

CLOTHING DRIVE

Shelter Island School’s chapter of the National Honor Society is collecting donations of gently used and new clothing. Children’s shoes such as Crocs and flip flops are especially needed. Island student and NHS member Amelia Clark is spearheading the drive. Patty Mitchell, a nurse who lives on the Island, will take the items collected to Bolivia when she travels there with a medical mission team in the spring. Items may be dropped off in the collection bin in the school lobby during school hours through Friday, Nov. 1. For those who don’t have kids’ clothes in the home, NHS adviser Janine Mahoney recommends purchasing shoes and clothing on sale at stores such as Walmart, Target and TJ Maxx. Details: 631-749-0302.

HAUNTED HOUSE

Shelter Island Recreation and the Shelter Island Library present a haunted house at the library on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Stop over after the parade on your way to trick-or-treating. If any students in sixth grade and up would like to partake in the decorations please contact Bethany at the Youth Center or Anthony at the library.

SILK SCARF PAINTING

Shelter Island Recreation presents Silk Scarf Painting for grades K to 5 at the youth center on Friday, Nov. 1, from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Kids will design their very own silk scarf with instructor Lorraine Pepper who will provide all materials and teach children some techniques to make beautiful pieces. Children will be picked up by a recreation aide after school and brought over to the youth center. There is no need for a parent/guardian to be present. Fee: $10, resident; $12, nonresident.

FUN FITNESS

Get a workout with Kim’s Cardio Club from 8 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Take a brisk walk with Kim Reilly along the Mashomack Preserve’s 1.5-mile Red Trail.

FALL FOLIAGE FUN

Mashomack Preserve offers its Fall Foliage Truck Tour on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Did you know that trees can offer clues into climate change? With shortening days, the red maples and tupelos turn hues of red, while sassafras don shades of yellow. Join Conservation & Outreach Manager Alexander Novarro for a truck tour of Mashomack’s fields, forests and along the edges of our ponds and marshes to see what colors nature has to offer.

BASICALLY BAROQUE

Basically Baroque will play at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. They will play music by J.S. Bach, Vivaldi and more. Free. Goodwill donations accepted.

ELECTION EVE DINNER

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will host the Annual Election Eve Dinner on Monday, Nov. 4, as Shelter Island prepares to choose a town supervisor and two Town Board members. The menu will feature baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, homemade applesauce and coleslaw, apple pie, pumpkin pie, cider, coffee and tea. Guests are welcome to bring their own wine. Raffle tickets will be available for a drawing that will take place at 2 p.m. at the Dec. 7 St. Nicholas Day Fair. Beneficiaries of the Election Eve Dinner include the St. Nicholas Day Fair, and the raffle and silent auction support Shelter Island Citizens Nutrition/Meals on Wheels; Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation; Eastern Long Island Hospital; Shelter Island Food Pantry; Shelter Island Public Library; East End Hospice; Shelter Island Historical Society; Gift of Life; Shelter Island Education Foundation and others. Tickets: $25 per adults and $10 per child. Reservations for one of two seatings, at 5 and 7 p.m., can be made by calling 631-749-0770 or Janet Jernick at 631-749-0143. Take-out is available between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and taxi service will be available.

ELECTION DAY LUNCH

The United Presbyterian Women are hosting an Election Day Luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. After you vote, come to the Fellowship Hall of the Presbyterian Church for a delicious lunch of homemade clam chowder, hot dogs, and homemade desserts. All delicious and reasonably priced.

NEXT WEEK

CRAFT FAIR

St. Mary’s Fall Craft and Vendor Fair featuring a 50/50 raffle will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Light fare will be for sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HOLIDAY SHOPPING

The Shelter Island History Center hosts Holiday Shopping Day on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Havens Store opens for the holiday season with new merchandise. Enjoy holiday refreshments while browsing. Havens Store hours until Saturday, Dec. 21: Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed Thursday, Nov. 28, in observance of Thanksgiving.

GREEN LIVING

The Shelter Island Library presents “Green Living and Reducing Toxins in Our Daily Life” with Beth Fiteni on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 p.m. Want to go green but don’t know where to start? Learn ways to reduce harmful toxins in our homes and businesses, and make the best choices regarding: plastics that may leach hormone-disrupting chemicals, body care products, cleaners and dry cleaners, pesticides and alternatives, chemicals in household items, lowering your diet’s carbon footprint, and where to find greener, safer products. Beth Fiteni lectures regularly all over Long Island on “non-toxic, energy-efficient, green living.”

COMING UP

DRIVER SAFETY

The Shelter Island Senior Center is hosting an AARP Driver Safety Course on Monday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 44 South Ferry Road. Register: 631-749-1059. Participants may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums. Consult your insurance company for further details. Fee: AARP members, $20; nonmembers, $25. Class is good for a period of three years.

