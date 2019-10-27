St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will host the Annual Election Eve Dinner on Nov. 4, as Shelter Island prepares to choose a town supervisor and two Town Board members.

Election Eve menu

Baked ham with raisin sauce, sweet potatoes, homemade applesauce and coleslaw, apple pie, pumpkin pie, cider, coffee and tea. Guests are welcome to bring their own wine.

Raffle tickets

Available for a drawing that will take place at 2 p.m. at the Dec. 7 St. Nicholas Day Fair.

Beneficiaries of the Election Eve Dinner include the St. Nicholas Day Fair, and the raffle and silent auction support Shelter Island Citizens Nutrition/Meals on Wheels; Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation; Eastern Long Island Hospital; Shelter Island Food Pantry; Shelter Island Public Library; East End Hospice; Shelter Island Historical Society; Gift of Life; Shelter Island Education Foundation and others.

Tickets

$25 per adults and $10 per child. Reservations for one of two seatings, at 5 and 7 p.m., can be made by calling 631-749-0770 or Janet Jernick at 631-749-0143. Take-out is available between 6 and 6:30 p.m. and taxi service will be available.

