It will be a rainy Tuesday for Shelter Island, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), with fog and temperatures in the low 50s.

The NWS is calling for isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tonight will be about the same, with lows in the 40s and winds from the northwest at about 5 miles an hour.

Spring sun is due back Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50s for most of the day, according to the NWS.

Comments

comments