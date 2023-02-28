Highway crews clearing roads, total accumulation to be 2-4 inches

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Shelter Island Highway Department has had 10 plows out on roads and streets since midnight, with one big truck added to the fleet, clearing roads and streets of snow, according to Highway Superintendent Brian Sherman.

Speaking just before 5 a.m., Mr. Sherman said the fluffy, heavy snow was easy to move off roadways, and relatively warm temperatures made the work easier.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for snow and sleet accumulation of 2 to 4 inches for Shelter Island. The rain, snow and sleet will become all rain after 10 a.m. and the high temperature today will be 41 degrees, according to the NWS. The east wind will bring wind chill values between 25 and 35 degrees.

“The crews will be out one more time before traffic starts,” Mr. Sherman said.

There was only one obstacle in the way. “A big old pine tree is down on Midway Road,” Mr. Sherman said.

The tree came down, not from the wind, which is from the east at 18 to 23 mph, according to the NWS, but because of the weight of the snowfall.

Mr. Sherman, who has announced he wouldn’t run this year to be reelected as superintendent, was asked if this was the last time the Reporter would call him in the wee hours to talk about snow. “I hope so,” Mr. Sherman said, with a laugh.

Shelter Island School will have a late start today, with drop-offs at the school starting at 9:45 a.m. and classes beginning at 10 a.m.

The winds will be lighter this evening and there will be gradual clearing. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees.