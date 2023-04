A foggy morning in Dering Harbor. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting a morning of fog and showers for the start of the work week.

The fog is not expected to lift until this afternoon, and the high temperature will be around 60 degrees.



The wind will be from the east at around 10 mph, according to the NWS.



Tonight, it will remain partly cloudy with a low around 48 degrees, and the wind will shift to the southwest at around 10 mph.