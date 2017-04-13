Easter Island

With the first signs of spring in the air, Islanders will have a few choices of restaurants on Easter Sunday if they don’t want to stay home and cook and haven’t accepted invitations from friends or family.

“You bet, we’re really excited,” was Ram’s Head Inn (631-749-0811) owner Linda Eklund’s response when asked if the restaurant will be open on Sunday.

Executive chef Matt Murphy will be offering a menu including braised wild boar, jumbo sea scallops, salt-crusted filet mignon, poached Maine lobster, grilled salmon, Long Island duck confit and rack of lamb.

Ms. Eklund and husband James had announced during the winter that the Ram’s Head was for sale, but they would be ready to operate it again this spring and summer if a buyer wasn’t in hand.

Vine Street Café (631-749-3210) will also be serving on Sunday. Look for a menu featuring typical Easter specials such as lamb, crispy duck confit, steak, fresh fish and, an array of farm-to-table vegetables. There are also many raw-bar items to tempt the palate.

Owner Lisa Murphy advises to leave room for dessert since Vine Street will be serving lemon pavlova with fresh berries.

The Tavern at Shelter Island House (631-749-1633) opens its doors Sunday for brunch between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to be followed at 3 p.m. with its bar menu and then dinner between 5 and 8 p.m. But it won’t just be food that attracts some folks. There will be an Easter egg hunt for children early in the day and an “adults only” Easter egg hunt Sunday night.

Red Maple at The Chequit (631-749-0018) will celebrate with an Easter brunch between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Chef Gayle Searberry is preparing to preview several summer brunch menu items including ranchero Benedict and portobello Benedict. Also look for the southern classic red eye gravy, fried ham biscuit and eggs to order. Egg scrambles can be cooked plain or with chicken sausage, spinach and fontina, cherry tomatoes, carmelized onions and Gruyere.

For those who prefer more hearty luncheon meals, there will be Red Maple burgers, grilled fish tacos served on brioche buns and grilled fish tacos with red cabbage, jalapeno, avocado sauce and pico de gallo.

It’s early in the season for SALT (631-749-5535), but Keith and Ali Bavaro will be open for lunch and dinner from noon on both Saturday and Sunday.

“It is our first weekend, so we will do a limited menu of SALT favorites,” including lobster rolls, fish tacos, burgers, wings and some fresh new specials, they said in an email response.

“I guess we’ll open,” Kolina Reiter said about Bob’s Fish Market and Restaurant (631-749-0830) where patrons can expect fresh fish dishes.

At 18 Bay, (631-749-0053) Jimmi Rando said the restaurant won’t be open Easter Sunday, but will be serving Wednesday through Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Expect traditional adaptations of Easter dishes such as lamb, he added.

Now, to that all important Easter gift for your significant other or children.

Mary Lou Eichhorn at Cornucopia Gift Shop (631-749-0171) has all kinds of basket stuffers, plus bunnies, homemade candy and mixed jelly beans. “People should come in and see,” she said.

Shelter Island Florist (800-226-7392) Rebecca Smith said Easter is a time for outdoor plants and cut flowers. She’s also prepared to offer tulips that are always popular at this time of year and she’s ready to create attractive centerpieces for your holiday dinner table.

Joanne Kresak at Geo Joe’s (631-749-2324) has inexpensive jewelry and all kinds of “things that twinkle.”

At the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy (631-749-0445) Greg Ofrias has stocked the shelves with plush animals, basket fixings, egg dye, Russell Stover boxed candy and Easter and Passover cards.

Happy and peaceful spring celebrations to all.

